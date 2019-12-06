<CONTACT - Media:

 		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam+31.20.721.4133Brussels+32.2.620.15.50+33.1.70.48.24.27  
Dublin+353 1 617 4221Lisbon+351.210.600.614   
Paris

 		+33.1.70.48.24.45Oslo+47.22.34.17.40   
      

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR NOVEMBER 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 06 December 2019 Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for November 2019. Since July 20191, the below figures include all Oslo Børs activity, including Fish Pool in commodity derivatives and Tailor Made OTC derivatives. 2018 figures have been restated accordingly.

 ¨Cash trading

In November 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,231 million, down -2.2% compared to November 2018 and down -4.0% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €193 million, down -19% compared to November 2018 and down -12% from the previous month. At the end of November 2019, 1,253 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

 ¨Derivatives trading

In November 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 544,685 contracts, down -8.4% compared to November 2018 and down -9.9% compared to the previous month. In detail:

  • the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 211,252 contracts, down -13.5% compared to November 2018 and down -15.1% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 273,785 contracts, down -6.6% compared to November 2018 and down -4.5% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 56,057 contracts, up +4.7% compared to November 2018 and down -5.3% from the previous month.
  • the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 3,590 contracts, down -5.5% compared to November 2018 and down -62.6% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 594,531 contracts (-3.5% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 21,289,773 contracts (-4.0% compared to the end of November 2018).

 ¨FX spot trading

In November 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $14,916 million, down -26.6% compared to November 2018 and down -20.1% from the previous month.

 ¨Listings

In November 2019 Euronext had five new listings that all together raised €1.8 billion, including €1.6 billion for La Française des Jeux, which was the first French privatisation in 14 years and a popular success that attracted more than 500,000 retail investors to Euronext markets. In addition, €1.7 billion was raised in follow-on equity.
A total of €114.1 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds, of which €1.5 billion came from green bonds from Caisse Française de Financement Local (€750 million), CNP Assurances (€750 million) and Akuo Energy (€45 million).

CONTACTS -
Media
Pauline Bucaille                                     +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com 

Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak           +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.3 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.  The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.  
For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided “as is” without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication November be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2019, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved.

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of these personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 27 November 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, “GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR as provided in its privacy statement available at: https://www.euronext.com/en/privacy-policy.
In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights as regard to the processing of your personal data:


European Cash Market Monthly Activity        
         
 Nov-19Oct-19 Nov-18 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2123 22 235236 
         
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)       
 Nov-19Oct-19Change %
MOM		Nov-18Change % YOYYTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 140 218 00247 533 136-15,4%46 911 576-14,3%446 763 372493 141 820-9,4%
ADV Cash Market 11 915 1432 066 658-7,3%2 132 344-10,2%1 901 1212 089 584-9,0%
         
         
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted)        
Eur millionNov-19Oct-19Change %
MOM		Nov-18Change % YOYYTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1172 859,8197 179,2-12,3%185 248,6-6,7%1 917 251,62 150 197,8-10,8%
ADV Cash Market 18 231,48 573,0-4,0%8 420,4-2,2%8 158,59 111,0-10,5%
         
LISTINGS 4        
Number of Issuers on EquitiesNov-19Oct-19Change %
MOM		Nov-18Change % YOYDecember 2018Change %  
         
EURONEXT 21 4711 472-0,1%1 524-3,5%1497-1,7% 
SMEs1 0181 0180,0%1 070-4,9%1044-2,5% 
Number of Listed Securities        
Bonds47 02146 4911,1%41 73012,7%42 63210,3% 
ETFs1 2531 2391,1%1 1409,9%1 1548,6% 
Funds6 1886 1500,6%6 658-7,1%6 641-6,8% 
         
EURONEXT         
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market       
(mln of €)Nov-19Oct-19Change %
MOM		Nov-18Change % YOYYTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings56 4 4260 
Money Raised New Listings
 incl over allotment		1 7881 24443,8%12 >500%4 8034 951-3,0%
of which Money Raised New Listings1 7881 23445,0%12 >500%4 7444 7290,3%
Follow-ons on Equities1 6772 914-42,5%3 224-48,0%30 05152 485-42,7%
Bonds 114 103106 5287,1%118 285-3,5%1 147 385916 87825,1%
Total Money Raised 3117 568110 6866,2%121 521-3,3%1 182 238974 31521,3%
         
         
of which SMEs        
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market       
(mln of €)Nov-19Oct-19Change %
MOM		Nov-18Change % YOYYTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings45 4 3653 
Money Raised New Listings
 incl over allotment		188356-47,1%12 >500%9681 255-22,9%
of which Money Raised New Listings188345-45,5%12 >500%9431 223-22,9%
Follow-ons on Equities83998-91,7%280-70,5%4 5245 035-10,1%
Bonds 25021516,3%13683,9%9351 031-9,3%
Total Money Raised 35211 568-66,8%42821,6%6 4277 321-12,2%
         
         
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn.  Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised        
         



European Derivatives 		        
 Nov-19Oct-19 Nov-18 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2123 22 235236 
         
Volume (in lots)        
 Nov-19Oct-19Change % MOMNov-18Change % YOYJan 2019 till  Nov 2019Jan 2018 till Nov 2018Change %
YTD
Equity10 185 78512 317 064-17,3%11 822 338-13,8%125 542 599128 810 448-2,5%
         
Index4 436 3005 720 980-22,5%5 375 618-17,5%56 270 30456 758 746-0,9%
Futures2 995 5193 941 793-24,0%3 595 063-16,7%39 136 71938 646 9001,3%
Options1 440 7811 779 187-19,0%1 780 555-19,1%17 133 58518 111 846-5,4%
         
Individual Equity5 749 4856 596 084-12,8%6 446 720-10,8%69 272 29572 051 702-3,9%
Futures182 492701 904-74,0%92 12798,1%3 942 7041 236 214218,9%
Options5 566 9935 894 180-5,6%6 354 593-12,4%65 329 59170 815 488-7,7%
         
         
Commodity1 177 1921 360 879-13,5%1 177 5300,0%12 641 77413 917 914-9,2%
Futures1 139 0221 300 347-12,4%1 127 9791,0%11 828 90512 809 101-7,7%
Options38 17060 532-36,9%49 551-23,0%812 8691 108 813-26,7%
         
         
TM Derivatives75 400220 930-65,9%83 616-9,8%1 530 5012 729 356-43,9%
Futures75 300220 930-65,9%83 316-9,6%1 528 9312 727 086-43,9%
Options1000 300-66,7%1 5702 270-30,8%
         
         
Total Futures4 392 3336 164 974-28,8%4 898 485-10,3%56 437 25955 419 3011,8%
Total Options7 046 0447 733 899-8,9%8 184 999-13,9%83 277 61590 038 417-7,5%
         
Total Euronext11 438 37713 898 873-17,7%13 083 484-12,6%139 714 874145 457 718-3,9%
         
         
ADV (in lots)        
 Nov-19Oct-19Change % MOMNov-18Change % YOYJan 2019 till  Nov 2019Jan 2018 till Nov 2018Change %
YTD
Equity485 037535 525-9,4%537 379-9,7%534 224545 807-2,1%
         
Index211 252248 738-15,1%244 346-13,5%239 448240 503-0,4%
Futures142 644171 382-16,8%163 412-12,7%166 539163 7581,7%
Options68 60977 356-11,3%80 934-15,2%72 90976 745-5,0%
         
Individual Equity273 785286 786-4,5%293 033-6,6%294 776305 304-3,4%
Futures8 69030 518-71,5%4 188107,5%16 7775 238220,3%
Options265 095256 2693,4%288 845-8,2%277 998300 066-7,4%
         
         
Commodity56 05759 169-5,3%53 5244,7%53 79558 974-8,8%
Futures54 23956 537-4,1%51 2725,8%50 33654 276-7,3%
Options1 8182 632-30,9%2 252-19,3%3 4594 698-26,4%
         
         
TM Derivatives3 5909 606-62,6%3 801-5,5%6 51311 565-43,7%
Futures3 5869 606-62,7%3 787-5,3%6 50611 555-43,7%
Options50 14-65,1%710-30,5%
         
         
Total Futures209 159268 042-22,0%222 658-6,1%240 159234 8282,3%
Total Options335 526336 256-0,2%372 045-9,8%354 373381 519-7,1%
         
Total Euronext544 685604 299-9,9%594 704-8,4%594 531616 346-3,5%
         
         
Open Interest        
 Nov-19Oct-19Change % MOMNov-18Change % YOY   
Equity20 272 38919 218 5555,5%21 215 540-4,4%   
         
Index1 892 6791 880 3300,7%1 866 2731,4%   
Futures795 813838 504-5,1%669 56818,9%   
Options1 096 8661 041 8265,3%1 196 705-8,3%   
         
Individual Equity18 379 71017 338 2256,0%19 349 267-5,0%   
Futures1 444 9591 343 6717,5%404 317257,4%   
Options16 934 75115 994 5545,9%18 944 950-10,6%   
         
         
Commodity664 845681 979-2,5%685 692-3,0%   
Futures531 808467 60713,7%493 8837,7%   
Options133 037214 372-37,9%191 809-30,6%   
         
         
TM Derivatives352 539340 0233,7%273 26529,0%   
Futures352 439340 0233,7%272 29529,4%   
Options1000 970-89,7%   
         
         
Total Futures3 125 0192 989 8054,5%1 840 06369,8%   
Total Options18 164 75417 250 7525,3%20 334 434-10,7%   
         
Total Euronext21 289 77320 240 5575,2%22 174 497-4,0%   
         
         
R : Revised        


Euronext FX 1        
         
         
         
 Nov-19Oct-19 Nov-18 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2123 22 238239 
         
Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted)      
 Nov-19Oct-19Change %
MOM		Nov-18Change % YOYYTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
         
         
Total Euronext FX Market 313 236429 199-27,0%446 898-29,9%4 401 9424 833 880-8,9%
         
ADV Euronext FX Market 14 91618 661-20,1%20 314-26,6%18 49620 225-8,6%
         
         
1 formerly known as FastMatch       
         





1 Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS.



Attachment