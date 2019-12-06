<CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR NOVEMBER 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 06 December 2019 – Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for November 2019. Since July 20191, the below figures include all Oslo Børs activity, including Fish Pool in commodity derivatives and Tailor Made OTC derivatives. 2018 figures have been restated accordingly.

¨Cash trading

In November 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,231 million, down -2.2% compared to November 2018 and down -4.0% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €193 million, down -19% compared to November 2018 and down -12% from the previous month. At the end of November 2019, 1,253 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

¨Derivatives trading

In November 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 544,685 contracts, down -8.4% compared to November 2018 and down -9.9% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 211,252 contracts, down -13.5% compared to November 2018 and down -15.1% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 273,785 contracts, down -6.6% compared to November 2018 and down -4.5% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 56,057 contracts, up +4.7% compared to November 2018 and down -5.3% from the previous month.

the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 3,590 contracts, down -5.5% compared to November 2018 and down -62.6% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 594,531 contracts (-3.5% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 21,289,773 contracts (-4.0% compared to the end of November 2018).

¨FX spot trading

In November 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $14,916 million, down -26.6% compared to November 2018 and down -20.1% from the previous month.

¨Listings

In November 2019 Euronext had five new listings that all together raised €1.8 billion, including €1.6 billion for La Française des Jeux, which was the first French privatisation in 14 years and a popular success that attracted more than 500,000 retail investors to Euronext markets. In addition, €1.7 billion was raised in follow-on equity.

A total of €114.1 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds, of which €1.5 billion came from green bonds from Caisse Française de Financement Local (€750 million), CNP Assurances (€750 million) and Akuo Energy (€45 million).

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Nov-19 Oct-19 Nov-18 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 21 23 22 235 236 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Nov-19 Oct-19 Change %

MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 40 218 002 47 533 136 -15,4% 46 911 576 -14,3% 446 763 372 493 141 820 -9,4% ADV Cash Market 1 1 915 143 2 066 658 -7,3% 2 132 344 -10,2% 1 901 121 2 089 584 -9,0% TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted) Eur million Nov-19 Oct-19 Change %

MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 172 859,8 197 179,2 -12,3% 185 248,6 -6,7% 1 917 251,6 2 150 197,8 -10,8% ADV Cash Market 1 8 231,4 8 573,0 -4,0% 8 420,4 -2,2% 8 158,5 9 111,0 -10,5% LISTINGS 4 Number of Issuers on Equities Nov-19 Oct-19 Change %

MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY December 2018 Change % EURONEXT 2 1 471 1 472 -0,1% 1 524 -3,5% 1497 -1,7% SMEs 1 018 1 018 0,0% 1 070 -4,9% 1044 -2,5% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 47 021 46 491 1,1% 41 730 12,7% 42 632 10,3% ETFs 1 253 1 239 1,1% 1 140 9,9% 1 154 8,6% Funds 6 188 6 150 0,6% 6 658 -7,1% 6 641 -6,8% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Nov-19 Oct-19 Change %

MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 5 6 4 42 60 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 1 788 1 244 43,8% 12 >500% 4 803 4 951 -3,0% of which Money Raised New Listings 1 788 1 234 45,0% 12 >500% 4 744 4 729 0,3% Follow-ons on Equities 1 677 2 914 -42,5% 3 224 -48,0% 30 051 52 485 -42,7% Bonds 114 103 106 528 7,1% 118 285 -3,5% 1 147 385 916 878 25,1% Total Money Raised 3 117 568 110 686 6,2% 121 521 -3,3% 1 182 238 974 315 21,3% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Nov-19 Oct-19 Change %

MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 4 5 4 36 53 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 188 356 -47,1% 12 >500% 968 1 255 -22,9% of which Money Raised New Listings 188 345 -45,5% 12 >500% 943 1 223 -22,9% Follow-ons on Equities 83 998 -91,7% 280 -70,5% 4 524 5 035 -10,1% Bonds 250 215 16,3% 136 83,9% 935 1 031 -9,3% Total Money Raised 3 521 1 568 -66,8% 428 21,6% 6 427 7 321 -12,2% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds… 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access 3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers 4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated R : Revised







European Derivatives Nov-19 Oct-19 Nov-18 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 21 23 22 235 236 Volume (in lots) Nov-19 Oct-19 Change % MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY Jan 2019 till Nov 2019 Jan 2018 till Nov 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 10 185 785 12 317 064 -17,3% 11 822 338 -13,8% 125 542 599 128 810 448 -2,5% Index 4 436 300 5 720 980 -22,5% 5 375 618 -17,5% 56 270 304 56 758 746 -0,9% Futures 2 995 519 3 941 793 -24,0% 3 595 063 -16,7% 39 136 719 38 646 900 1,3% Options 1 440 781 1 779 187 -19,0% 1 780 555 -19,1% 17 133 585 18 111 846 -5,4% Individual Equity 5 749 485 6 596 084 -12,8% 6 446 720 -10,8% 69 272 295 72 051 702 -3,9% Futures 182 492 701 904 -74,0% 92 127 98,1% 3 942 704 1 236 214 218,9% Options 5 566 993 5 894 180 -5,6% 6 354 593 -12,4% 65 329 591 70 815 488 -7,7% Commodity 1 177 192 1 360 879 -13,5% 1 177 530 0,0% 12 641 774 13 917 914 -9,2% Futures 1 139 022 1 300 347 -12,4% 1 127 979 1,0% 11 828 905 12 809 101 -7,7% Options 38 170 60 532 -36,9% 49 551 -23,0% 812 869 1 108 813 -26,7% TM Derivatives 75 400 220 930 -65,9% 83 616 -9,8% 1 530 501 2 729 356 -43,9% Futures 75 300 220 930 -65,9% 83 316 -9,6% 1 528 931 2 727 086 -43,9% Options 100 0 300 -66,7% 1 570 2 270 -30,8% Total Futures 4 392 333 6 164 974 -28,8% 4 898 485 -10,3% 56 437 259 55 419 301 1,8% Total Options 7 046 044 7 733 899 -8,9% 8 184 999 -13,9% 83 277 615 90 038 417 -7,5% Total Euronext 11 438 377 13 898 873 -17,7% 13 083 484 -12,6% 139 714 874 145 457 718 -3,9% ADV (in lots) Nov-19 Oct-19 Change % MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY Jan 2019 till Nov 2019 Jan 2018 till Nov 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 485 037 535 525 -9,4% 537 379 -9,7% 534 224 545 807 -2,1% Index 211 252 248 738 -15,1% 244 346 -13,5% 239 448 240 503 -0,4% Futures 142 644 171 382 -16,8% 163 412 -12,7% 166 539 163 758 1,7% Options 68 609 77 356 -11,3% 80 934 -15,2% 72 909 76 745 -5,0% Individual Equity 273 785 286 786 -4,5% 293 033 -6,6% 294 776 305 304 -3,4% Futures 8 690 30 518 -71,5% 4 188 107,5% 16 777 5 238 220,3% Options 265 095 256 269 3,4% 288 845 -8,2% 277 998 300 066 -7,4% Commodity 56 057 59 169 -5,3% 53 524 4,7% 53 795 58 974 -8,8% Futures 54 239 56 537 -4,1% 51 272 5,8% 50 336 54 276 -7,3% Options 1 818 2 632 -30,9% 2 252 -19,3% 3 459 4 698 -26,4% TM Derivatives 3 590 9 606 -62,6% 3 801 -5,5% 6 513 11 565 -43,7% Futures 3 586 9 606 -62,7% 3 787 -5,3% 6 506 11 555 -43,7% Options 5 0 14 -65,1% 7 10 -30,5% Total Futures 209 159 268 042 -22,0% 222 658 -6,1% 240 159 234 828 2,3% Total Options 335 526 336 256 -0,2% 372 045 -9,8% 354 373 381 519 -7,1% Total Euronext 544 685 604 299 -9,9% 594 704 -8,4% 594 531 616 346 -3,5% Open Interest Nov-19 Oct-19 Change % MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY Equity 20 272 389 19 218 555 5,5% 21 215 540 -4,4% Index 1 892 679 1 880 330 0,7% 1 866 273 1,4% Futures 795 813 838 504 -5,1% 669 568 18,9% Options 1 096 866 1 041 826 5,3% 1 196 705 -8,3% Individual Equity 18 379 710 17 338 225 6,0% 19 349 267 -5,0% Futures 1 444 959 1 343 671 7,5% 404 317 257,4% Options 16 934 751 15 994 554 5,9% 18 944 950 -10,6% Commodity 664 845 681 979 -2,5% 685 692 -3,0% Futures 531 808 467 607 13,7% 493 883 7,7% Options 133 037 214 372 -37,9% 191 809 -30,6% TM Derivatives 352 539 340 023 3,7% 273 265 29,0% Futures 352 439 340 023 3,7% 272 295 29,4% Options 100 0 970 -89,7% Total Futures 3 125 019 2 989 805 4,5% 1 840 063 69,8% Total Options 18 164 754 17 250 752 5,3% 20 334 434 -10,7% Total Euronext 21 289 773 20 240 557 5,2% 22 174 497 -4,0% R : Revised





Euronext FX 1 Nov-19 Oct-19 Nov-18 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 21 23 22 238 239 Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Nov-19 Oct-19 Change %

MOM Nov-18 Change % YOY YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Euronext FX Market 313 236 429 199 -27,0% 446 898 -29,9% 4 401 942 4 833 880 -8,9% ADV Euronext FX Market 14 916 18 661 -20,1% 20 314 -26,6% 18 496 20 225 -8,6% 1 formerly known as FastMatch













1 Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS.







