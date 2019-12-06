Evolution in DEINOVE's governance





Emmanuel PETIOT will resign as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") as of December 31, 2019

Dr. Charles WOLER, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will act as interim CEO pending the appointment of a new CEO

Emmanuel PETIOT has been appointed director of DEINOVE with a focus on supporting the Company’s partnerships

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company that uses a disruptive approach to develop innovative antibiotics and bio-based active ingredients for cosmetics and nutrition, announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has acknowledged Emmanuel Petiot's decision to resign as CEO of DEINOVE and has decided, in consultation with Emmanuel Petiot, that his duties will end on 31 December 2019.

Dr. Charles Woler, currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of DEINOVE, has been appointed interim CEO as of 1st January 2020. The Board of Directors has already begun the process of recruiting a new CEO to pursue the Company's high-potential activities’ development, and in particular the upgrading of its research and development services.

In order to facilitate the transition and support its current and future scientific and industrial partnerships, the Company's Board of Directors has co-opted Emmanuel Petiot as a director to replace Bernard Fanget, who has resigned.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to express our gratitude to Emmanuel Petiot for his ongoing commitment over these seven years and for the enthusiasm with which he led DEINOVE and led its strategic refocus on antibiotics and high value-added active bioingredients in cosmetics. We are grateful to him and wish him every success in his future career. We have full confidence in the management team he has formed to ensure that this evolution in DEINOVE's governance will not have an impact on ongoing projects and that DEINOVE will continue to further develop" said Dr. Charles Woler.





ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company, a leader in disruptive innovation, which aims to help meet the challenges of antibiotic resistance and the transition to a sustainable production model for the cosmetics and nutrition industries.

DEINOVE has developed a unique and comprehensive expertise in the field of rare bacteria that it can decipher, culture, and optimize to disclose unsuspected possibilities and induce them to produce biobased molecules with activities of interest on an industrial scale. To do so, DEINOVE has been building and documenting since its creation an unparalleled biodiversity bank that it exploits thanks to a unique technological platform in Europe.

DEINOVE is organized around two areas of expertise:

ANTIBIOTICS, New-generation anti-infective agents : A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance).

: A first antibiotic candidate is now in Phase II. The Company is also pursuing the systematic exploration of biodiversity to supply its portfolio with new leads, drawing notably on partnerships with bioMérieux and Naicons (AGIR program supported by Bpifrance). BIOACTIVES, Active ingredients of natural origin with cosmetics as the first market and potential in nutrition and health: DEINOVE is already marketing a first innovative asset, a second in partnership with Greentech and plans to launch new proprietary assets in 2020. Several other cosmetic actives are in development, in particular with Oléos (Hallstar Group) and Dow. It also runs a program in animal nutrition with Groupe Avril.

Within the Euromedecine science park located in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs 60 employees, mainly researchers, engineers, and technicians, and has filed more than 350 patent applications internationally. The Company has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH® since April 2010.

