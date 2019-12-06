Order for two research MBE machines in Asia



Bezons, December 6, 2019 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for two research systems in Asia.

An Asian university has just ordered two research machines for the study of electronic and optoelectronic devices.

The first machine, an MBE Compact 21, will be used for fundamental research in high-brightness LEDs and topological materials.

The second machine, an MBE 412, is intended for the development of high-power lasers for laser cutting.

These two machines will be delivered over the year 2020.





About RIBER:

RIBER is a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment. It designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to OLED flat screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris (Compartment “C”) and is part of the CAC Small, CAC Technology and CAC T. HARD. & EQ indices. RIBER is eligible for SME share-based savings schemes (PEA-PME) and is a BPI France-approved innovative company.

ISIN: FR0000075954 - RIB

Reuters: RIBE.PA

Bloomberg: RIB: FP

BPI France-approved innovative company

www.riber.com





RIBER

Laurent Pollet

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

invest@riber.com CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

