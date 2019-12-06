DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

HALF YEAR RESULTS

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, today announces its unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 31 October 2019.

Financial Highlights:

Turnover for the period held steady at £1,650,000;

The Company continued its investment into research and development with £600,000 invested in the period;

EBIT is up from (£6,003) to £124,300 for the period;

Net Profit after tax at £202,000 is up from £70,000 for the same period in the previous year;

Operational Highlights:

DXS achieved a conditional NHS Digital Care Services (GP IT Futures) contract. The award is subject to final assurance accreditation due to be achieved by 15th December 2019. The contract award ensured that our current solution will once again be centrally funded by the NHS. This is the new NHS centrally funded framework that funds digital technology solutions for the UK NHS Primary Care sector.

The Company is also at an advanced stage of achieving central funding for each of its newly completed solutions under the new GPIT Futures framework. Our new, advanced digital clinical decision support solution pilots continue to provide valuable and positive end-user feedback.

Outlook:

The imminent commencement of GPIT Futures in early 2020 is an exciting milestone for DXS. After an arduous 12-month-long tender process, DXS has again been awarded an NHS contract. This enables Primary Care NHS organisations such as GP practices to procure DXS solutions paid for from a central fund.

Caps have been removed from pricing which have been a limiting factor on our current revenue under GPSoC2, the current framework agreement. Revenues under the new GP IT Futures Framework, which begins in January 2020, are expected to increase.

Our new suite of solutions, into which we have invested more than £4 million are aligned with the NHS’ long term plan and promise to deliver major benefits to patients, clinicians and the NHS. Our new solutions are focused on helping clinicians manage long-term conditions with the initial focus on the UK’s 10 million hypertensive patients.

David Immelman, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am very pleased with the progress achieved in the first half of 2019. Our improved overall results were achieved through a process of efficiency improvements and consolidation. Our recent GPIT Futures contract award, together with the launch of our three new products and their associated revenue potential, bode well for 2020. Supported by an amazing team of motivated capable people we believe that the company is heading for significant achievements”.

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2019

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six-month period ended 31 October 2019

Unaudited Group 6 Months ended

31 Oct 2019 Unaudited

6 Months

ended

31 Oct 2018



Audited

Year to

30 April 2019 £ £ £ Turnover 1,664,957 1,692,451 3,346,343 Cost of Sales (169,081) (193,244) (385,426) _________ _________ _________ Gross Profit 1,495,876 1,499,207 2,960,917 Administrative Costs 1,113,939 (1,267,734) (2,568,074) Depreciation and Amortisation (257,637) (237,476) (530,292) _________ _________ _________ Operating Profit/(Loss) 124,300 (6,003) (137,449) Interest received and similar income 4,397 219 221 Interest payable and similar charges (38,873) (28,896) (62,387) _________ _________ _________ Profit / (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 89,824 (34,680) (199,615) Tax on profit on ordinary activities 112,194 104,963 284,711 _________ _________ _________ Profit / (Loss) for the period 202,018 70,283 85,096 ========= ========= ========= Profit/ (Loss) per share - basic 0.6p 0.2p 0.2p - fully diluted 0.5p 0.1p 0.2p ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2019

Unaudited

Group

31 Oct 2019 Unaudited

Group

31 Oct 2018 Audited

Group

30 April 2019 £ £ £ Fixed Assets Intangible Assets 3,855,025 3,372,762 3,673,141 Tangible Assets 2,196 3,580 3,060 _________ _________ _________ 3,857,221 3,376,342 3,676,201 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Debtors - Amounts due in less than one year 360,861 1,326,216 1,688,720 - Amounts due in more than one year - 84,500 - Cash at bank and in hand 134,249 78,000 55,242 _________ _________ _________ 495,110 1,488,716 1,743,962 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 766,043 (1,232,694) 1,518,021 _________ _________ _________ Net current (liabilities)/assets (270,933) 256,022 225,943 _________ _________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 3,586,288 3,632,364 3,902,142 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year (458,071) (467,098) (464,951) Accruals and Deferred income (642,619) (936,555) (1,193,611) _________ _________ _________ 2,485,598 2,228,711 2,243,580 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Called up share capital 117,419 115,988 116,099 Share Premium account 1,790,979 1,752,355 1,752,299 Provision for costs of share option awards 162,580 162,580 162,580 Retained earnings 414,620 197,788 212,602 _________ _________ _________ Shareholder Funds 2,485,598 2,228,711 2,243,580 ========= ========= =========

Statement of Cash Flows

for the six-month period ended 31 October 2019

Unaudited 6 Months ended

31 Oct 2019 Unaudited

6 Months ended

31 Oct 2018 £ £ Cash flow from operating activities 259,430 852,681 Interest paid (38,873) (62,387) Interest Received 4,397 221 Taxation received 257,194 179,711 _________ _________ Net cash flow from operating activities 482,148 970,226 Cash flow from investing activities _________ _________ Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets (438,657) (1,143,900) Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets - (283) _________ _________ (438,657) (1,144,183) _________ _________ External Funding Proceeds on issue of shares 40,000 118,701 _________ _________ Cash Flow from investing activities _________ _________ Repayment of long term loans (4,484) (51,670) Advance of long term loans - 22,156 _________ _________ (4,484) (29,514) _________ _________ Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 79,007 (84,770) Cash and cash equivalents at 30 April 2019 55.242 140,012 _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents at 31 October 2019 134,249 55,242 _________ _________ Cash and cash equivalents consist of: Cash at bank and in hand 134,249 55,242 _________ _________

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors LDP Luckmans.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

