DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
HALF YEAR RESULTS
DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, today announces its unaudited interim results for the 6 months ended 31 October 2019.
Financial Highlights:
Operational Highlights:
DXS achieved a conditional NHS Digital Care Services (GP IT Futures) contract. The award is subject to final assurance accreditation due to be achieved by 15th December 2019. The contract award ensured that our current solution will once again be centrally funded by the NHS. This is the new NHS centrally funded framework that funds digital technology solutions for the UK NHS Primary Care sector.
The Company is also at an advanced stage of achieving central funding for each of its newly completed solutions under the new GPIT Futures framework. Our new, advanced digital clinical decision support solution pilots continue to provide valuable and positive end-user feedback.
Outlook:
David Immelman, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"I am very pleased with the progress achieved in the first half of 2019. Our improved overall results were achieved through a process of efficiency improvements and consolidation. Our recent GPIT Futures contract award, together with the launch of our three new products and their associated revenue potential, bode well for 2020. Supported by an amazing team of motivated capable people we believe that the company is heading for significant achievements”.
INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2019
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
for the six-month period ended 31 October 2019
|Unaudited Group 6 Months ended
31 Oct 2019
|Unaudited
6 Months
ended
31 Oct 2018
|
Audited
Year to
30 April 2019
|£
|£
|£
|Turnover
|1,664,957
|1,692,451
|3,346,343
|Cost of Sales
|(169,081)
|(193,244)
|(385,426)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Gross Profit
|1,495,876
|1,499,207
|2,960,917
|Administrative Costs
|1,113,939
|(1,267,734)
|(2,568,074)
|Depreciation and Amortisation
|(257,637)
|(237,476)
|(530,292)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Operating Profit/(Loss)
|124,300
|(6,003)
|(137,449)
|Interest received and similar income
|4,397
|219
|221
|Interest payable and similar charges
|(38,873)
|(28,896)
|(62,387)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Profit / (Loss) on ordinary activities before taxation
|89,824
|(34,680)
|(199,615)
|Tax on profit on ordinary activities
|112,194
|104,963
|284,711
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Profit / (Loss) for the period
|202,018
|70,283
|85,096
|=========
|=========
|=========
|Profit/ (Loss) per share
|- basic
|0.6p
|0.2p
|0.2p
|- fully diluted
|0.5p
|0.1p
|0.2p
|=========
|=========
|=========
STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION
as at 31 October 2019
|Unaudited
Group
31 Oct 2019
|Unaudited
Group
31 Oct 2018
|Audited
Group
30 April 2019
|£
|£
|£
|Fixed Assets
|Intangible Assets
|3,855,025
|3,372,762
|3,673,141
|Tangible Assets
|2,196
|3,580
|3,060
|_________
|_________
|_________
|3,857,221
|3,376,342
|3,676,201
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Current assets
|Debtors
|- Amounts due in less than one year
|360,861
|1,326,216
|1,688,720
|- Amounts due in more than one year
|-
|84,500
|-
|Cash at bank and in hand
|134,249
|78,000
|55,242
|_________
|_________
|_________
|495,110
|1,488,716
|1,743,962
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|766,043
|(1,232,694)
|1,518,021
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Net current (liabilities)/assets
|(270,933)
|256,022
|225,943
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Total assets less current liabilities
|3,586,288
|3,632,364
|3,902,142
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|(458,071)
|(467,098)
|(464,951)
|Accruals and Deferred income
|(642,619)
|(936,555)
|(1,193,611)
|_________
|_________
|_________
|2,485,598
|2,228,711
|2,243,580
|=========
|=========
|=========
|Capital and reserves
|Called up share capital
|117,419
|115,988
|116,099
|Share Premium account
|1,790,979
|1,752,355
|1,752,299
|Provision for costs of share option awards
|162,580
|162,580
|162,580
|Retained earnings
|414,620
|197,788
|212,602
|_________
|_________
|_________
|Shareholder Funds
|2,485,598
|2,228,711
|2,243,580
|=========
|=========
|=========
Statement of Cash Flows
for the six-month period ended 31 October 2019
|Unaudited 6 Months ended
31 Oct 2019
|Unaudited
6 Months ended
31 Oct 2018
|£
|£
|Cash flow from operating activities
|259,430
|852,681
|Interest paid
|(38,873)
|(62,387)
|Interest Received
|4,397
|221
|Taxation received
|257,194
|179,711
|_________
|_________
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|482,148
|970,226
|Cash flow from investing activities
|_________
|_________
|Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets
|(438,657)
|(1,143,900)
|Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets
|-
|(283)
|_________
|_________
|(438,657)
|(1,144,183)
|_________
|_________
|External Funding
|Proceeds on issue of shares
|40,000
|118,701
|_________
|_________
|Cash Flow from investing activities
|_________
|_________
|Repayment of long term loans
|(4,484)
|(51,670)
|Advance of long term loans
|-
|22,156
|_________
|_________
|(4,484)
|(29,514)
|_________
|_________
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|79,007
|(84,770)
|Cash and cash equivalents at 30 April 2019
|55.242
|140,012
|_________
|_________
|Cash and cash equivalents at 31 October 2019
|134,249
|55,242
|_________
|_________
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash at bank and in hand
|134,249
|55,242
|_________
|_________
The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors LDP Luckmans.
The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement
Contacts:
|David Immelman (Chief Executive)
DXS International plc
|01252 719800
david@dxs-systems.com
|https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk
|Corporate Advisor
|City & Merchant
David Papworth
|020 7101 7676
|Corporate Broker
|Hybridan LLP
Claire Louise Noyce
|020 3764 2341
Notes to Editors
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
DXS International PLC
Farnham, UNITED KINGDOM