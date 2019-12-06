According to S. 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, we announce that on 5 December 2019 Jyske Bank was in-formed that Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS), 111 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02199-7618, United States on 2 December 2019 held 3,943,053 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in Jyske Bank A/S, equalling 5.08% of the total share capital.



Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.

