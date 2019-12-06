﻿ Company Announcement



No.14 2019



Copenhagen, 6 December 2019



Major Shareholder’s Announcement With reference to Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act (værdipapirhandels-loven) it is hereby announced that Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the “Company”) that funds administered by companies within Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC on 4 December 2019 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the company´s share capital, and Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC thus control 4,233,043 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,233,043), corresponding to 4.23% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds Franklin Templeton Institutional, LLC exercises 4.23% of the voting rights. For further information, please contact: Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com





Attachment