ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The 24th East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming Forum, the longest-serving gaming conference in the eastern United States, will feature keynote addresses from top executives from eight of the leading gaming operators, along with leaders from gaming suppliers, sports-betting operators, lotteries and government agencies.

The annual event, hailed by the former CEO of the American Gaming Association as “the best conference the industry has,” will be held April 27-28 at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. In addition to traditional bricks and mortar gaming, the agenda will focus on cutting-edge issues that range from sports betting to esports to iGaming.

The list of speakers includes:

James Allen, Hard Rock International & Seminole Gaming

Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming

David S. Cordish, The Cordish Companies

Jay Dorris, Wind Creek Hospitality

Holly Gagnon, Seneca Gaming Corporation

Mario Kontomerkos, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

George Papanier, Twin River Worldwide Holdings

Thomas Reeg, Eldorado Resorts

More than 650 gaming operators, equipment manufacturers, regulators, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors and other gaming-related professionals are expected to attend ECGC.

ECGC was co-founded and is co-organized and co-produced by Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law and Spectrum Gaming Group. The other co-organizer and co-producer is Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging and gaming establishments.

For sponsorship information, contact Donna Vecere at dvecere@cooperlevenson.com.

Attachment

Donna M. Vecere East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum 609.289.2446 dvecere@cooperlevenson.com