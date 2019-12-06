LONDON, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A quick look at some of the erratic behaviour being displayed by various heads of state around the world should be all that European executives need to appreciate the importance of stable leadership. And while 2019 was generally marked by steady economic growth on the continent, challenges were never far away, from climate change to data protection.



The most effective business leaders of the past year were those that refused to allow complacency to creep into their organisations even when things were going well. These are the individuals celebrated in European CEO’s latest awards.

Every year the magazine shines a light on the best-performing companies and industry leaders, specifically honouring those that have managed to excel in terms of both strategy and sustainability. Looking across a range of sectors, such as real estate, construction, design, agriculture and many more, European CEO carefully identifies the individuals and organisations most deserving of praise.

Among the CEOs honoured in this year’s awards is Karoline Nystrøm, named as Best CEO in the Renewable Energy Industry (Western Europe). During her time in charge of Schneider Electric Norway, Nystrøm has garnered particular praise for the way she has helped provide electricity to some of the many people around the world who remain without consistent access. Elsewhere, Nebojsa Karic was recognised for his leadership at Dana Holdings, a company that has delivered several cutting-edge construction projects across Eastern Europe.

Other winners include Sopra Steria, a major software provider within the financial sector, and Dacadoo, a digital health innovation firm that uses gamification and big data to empower users on their wellbeing journey.

To read more about the winners and why they’ve made the cut, pick up the latest issue of European CEO, available in print, online and on tablet now:

www.europeanceo.com

World News Media is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

CONTACT INFORMATION

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44 (0)20 7553 4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com



