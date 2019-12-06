PITTSBURGH, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today that Lise Heidal, Managing Director of NEP Norway AS, has been promoted to SVP, Global Media Solutions. In her new role, she will lead NEP’s Global Media Solutions Team and the company’s strategic initiative in 2020 and beyond. She will report to Mike Werteen, Global President for NEP’s Broadcast Services and Media Solutions, and become part of NEP’s senior leadership team.

Heidal has served as Managing Director of NEP’s Norwegian business since 2010 when she joined NEP. She has led the Norwegian division through several large growth initiatives during these years, securing strong results in the rapidly evolving and changing media industry. Her dedication to process excellence in operations and deliveries, in combination with a strong focus on matching clients’ needs with NEP’s end-to-end service offerings, has been instrumental in driving this growth.

Prior to joining the broadcast industry, Heidal worked in the consulting and telecom industries with companies such as Accenture and Telenor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Business Administration.

“Lise is a talented leader who brings that rare combination of being very strategic in her thinking and practical in driving projects to completion,” said Werteen. “She has a strong background and track record in everything from sales to operations, and she deeply understands our market. I know we will be positioned to take our services to the next level under her leadership.”

“I’m excited to take on new challenges and to help NEP launch our media solutions worldwide,” said Heidal. “Our talented teams around the NEP global family have created many innovative technical solutions and products that provide our clients with increasingly efficient and high-quality handling of their content. I’m looking forward to showcasing our people and resources, including all that we are doing here at NEP Norway.”

Heidal will assume her new role immediately while coordinating a transition of her current duties. The search for a new Managing Director for NEP Norway is now underway. To learn more about NEP’s media solutions, visit nepgroup.com.

