NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameDavid Stevens, Admiral Group plc CEO and his wife, Heather Stevens.
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson discharging managerial responsibility and person closely associated to him
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer, at nil cost, of shares in Admiral Group plc to The Waterloo Foundation, a charity of which David and Heather Stevens are trustees.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil205,000
d)Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A (Single Transaction)
e)Date of the transaction5 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue