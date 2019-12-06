|Series
|RIKB 21 0805
|Settlement Date
|12/11/2019
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|100.430
|/
|3.220
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|2,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|100.430
|/
|3.220
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.501
|/
|3.180
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|100.440
|/
|3.210
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.464
|/
|3.200
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.501
|/
|3.180
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.430
|/
|3.220
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|100.462
|/
|3.200
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|66.67 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.05
Formats available: