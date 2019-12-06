Series RIKB 21 0805
Settlement Date  12/11/2019 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  2,000 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  100.430  /  3.220 
Total Number of Bids Received  15 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  2,100 
Total Number of Successful Bids  15 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  13 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  100.430  /  3.220 
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  100.501  /  3.180 
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  100.440  /  3.210 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  100.464  /  3.200 
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  100.501  /  3.180 
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  100.430  /  3.220 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  100.462  /  3.200 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  66.67 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.05 