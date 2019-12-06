Trondheim, Norway, 6 December 2019: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, has today entered into market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS.

The purpose of the agreement is to enhance the liquidity of the trading of the company's shares, which are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Oslo Stock Exchange. First day of market making will be Monday 9 December 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

