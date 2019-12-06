NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video , the leading programmatic video platform, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Alphonso to expand its exclusive automatic content recognition (ACR) solutions that enable brands to reach TV audiences more precisely and effectively across video devices. Coupled with its recently combined RhythmOne offerings (YuMe and RadiumOne), this announcement solidifies Tremor Video’s leadership position in the evolving TV retargeting space and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing clients with unique, data-driven Advanced TV and video solutions.



As the value of ACR data continues to grow into a $5 billion business by 2021, Tremor Video now also offers display ACR solutions powered by Alphonso in the U.S. and Canada, allowing advertisers to activate cross-platform strategies and comprehensive campaigns that engage consumers at each stage of the purchase funnel. Tremor Video will continue to provide a self-service offering, and will launch PMPs on the RhythmOne exchange in early Q1 2020.

“By leveraging ACR data and custom video creative through Tremor Video, we were able to transform the challenges of the modern living room into innovative opportunities that effectively engaged FOX network viewers across all screens,” said Darren Schillace, EVP, Head of Marketing at FOX Broadcasting.

Tremor Video sits at the intersection of Connected TV, data and video – advancing all elements together to ensure advertising can scale efficiently. Tremor Video has helped lead the development of TV retargeting, and the extension of this partnership for an additional two years ensures that Tremor Video will continue to provide the best data available with smart, unique and exclusive audiences in the market.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to adapt to the ever-evolving digital landscape, while also improving performance for our clients,” said Anthony Flaccavento, chief revenue officer at Tremor Video. “We have grown through our recent acquisition of RhythmOne, and now through this evolving partnership, we will be able to offer exclusive solutions for advertisers looking to succeed with TV retargeting.”

“Alphonso’s robust TV data combined with Tremor Video’s expertise in the cross-screen video space ensures that advertisers remain ahead of the curve when it comes to reaching modern TV audiences in innovative, impactful and measurable ways,” said Raghu Kodige, chief product officer and co-founder at Alphonso.” For instance, brands can respond quickly to surges or dips in engagement of any TV or OTT creative using Alphonso’s advanced TV measurement—such as real-time spike analysis and creative resonance—and complement that via digital strategies.”

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of creative video intelligence—innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. With the acquisition of RhythmOne, Tremor Video has become one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with expanded offerings in CTV, influencer marketing, and private marketplaces. Tremor Video is a Tremor International Company.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309



