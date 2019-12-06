SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions aimed at expanding AI market opportunities, announced today it will deploy its Avant! AI into the field of Sports Handicapping.



Sports Handicapping is used in scoring many games and competitive sports, and refers to the various methods by which spectators may predict and quantify the results of a sporting match. The term is applied to the practice of predicting the result of a competition, such as for purposes of betting against the point spread.

As announced last month, GBT implemented a new approach within its intelligent AI agent, recurrent relational reasoning (used in Recurrent Relational Networks - RRN). The new set of algorithms enables GBT's AI system to explicitly consider relations between objects, or abstract ideas. The RRN methodology will be implemented within Avant! AI within the next months, enabling a logic analysis boost to handle vastly complex information and data interpretation.

RRN is an artificial neural network component with a structure that can reason about relations among objects. Avant!’s RRN method performs multiple analyses simultaneously, analyzing each object and its connections to others, and creating alerts in the case of abnormalities. Each object is evaluated considering other objects' relations to propagate from one object to the next, examining methodically complex chains of interactions.

GBT’s new pilot project to deploy the new set of algorithms into Sports Handicapping will try to cope with a “human-based industry” via an AI platform to pick certain games from existing lines published by main betting providers.

Please note that GBT doesn’t condone gambling, illegal or otherwise. GBT further advises that, if the reader is of legal age, then any gambling should be done legally. GBT is not responsible for any losses. GBT will publish its picks as a press release and will follow up with an additional press release to report on its percentage of accuracy for these picks. *

Avant!’s intelligent agent initial release is already available to the public as a proof of concept and is acting as an expert agent for GBT’s own web site, providing information about GBT Technologies. The agent is now officially released on: avant-ai.net.

* Avant! -AI set of algorithms enables GBT to potentially provides users with features and services, including statistical information, handicapper picks, and other interactive and non-interactive features, all of which may be updated, deleted, or otherwise modified from time to time at the discretion of the GBT. The “Picks” will be provided "as is" and that GBT assumes no responsibility in connection with your use of the said Picks, the Services or the Content. The Picks are provided for entertainment purposes only. Persons under the age of 21 are prohibited from using the information provided by GBT with regards to its published Picks and their uses, if any.

GBT is never directly or indirectly compensated to provide its Picks. The views and opinions expressed by providing Picks on this platform are purely those of the GBT as generated by Avant! -AI, without any responsibility. GBT makes no representations, warranties, or assurances as to the accuracy, currency or completeness of the content contain on its Picks or any sites linked to or from GBT.

