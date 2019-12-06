Company announcement No. 382



H+H International A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of the below transaction(s) related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: CFO

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: H+H International A/S

b) LEI: 3800GJODT6FV8QM841



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Shares DK0015202451

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s): DKK 113.600 per pcs.

Volume(s): 878 pcs.

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 878 pcs.

Aggregated price: DKK 99,741

e) Date of the transaction(s): 2019-12-06

f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





For further information please contact Peter Klovgaard-Jørgensen, CFO, or Cristina Rønde Hefting, IR Manager, on telephone +45 35 27 02 00



H+H’s core activity is the manufacture and sale of wall building materials, with a revenue in 2018 of DKK 2.5 billion. The main product lines are aircrete blocks and since 2018 calcium silicate units used for the residential new building segment. H+H has 28 factories in Northern and Central Europe with a total output of more than 4 million cubic metres of products annually and has a leading position in most of its markets. H+H has around 1,600 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



