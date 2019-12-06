Gross Profit increased by $10.4 million, or 7.2 percent, compared to the prior year period as a result of a 3 percent increase in retail customers and a 4 percent increase in tank exchange selling locations combined with a 4.2¢ increase in margin cpg.

Propane sales volume for the quarter increased 1.3 million gallons despite weather that was 4 percent warmer than the prior year as a result of the growth in customer count.

Successfully completed two accretive retail acquisitions during the quarter.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2019.

For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $45.3 million, or $0.46 per common unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $57.0 million, or $0.58 per common unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the quarter was $25.1 million compared to $17.8 million in the prior year’s first quarter, a 41 percent increase.

The Company’s propane operations reported that total gallons sold for the quarter were 179.9 million, up from 178.6 million gallons in the prior year. Margin cents per gallon were 4.2¢, or 5.7 percent higher than the prior year despite increased competitive pressures in the tank exchange business. The Company continues its aggressive operating strategies in gaining market share. This strategic focus resulted in over 18,000 new customers, or approximately 3 percent more than prior year. Additionally, the Company’s current Blue Rhino tank exchange sales locations have increased over 4 percent from prior year to over 55,900 locations. Continued commitment to operating expense control during this growth period resulted in a $14.1 million in Operating Income despite a mere $4.2 million increase, or 3.8 percent, in operating expenses during the quarter.

The Company also successfully completed two accretive retail acquisitions in Colorado and New York during the quarter.

As previously announced, the Company indefinitely suspended its quarterly cash distribution as a result of not meeting the required fixed charge coverage ratio contained in the senior unsecured notes due June of 2020. Additionally, Ferrellgas has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor and the law firm of Squire Patton Boggs LLP to assist in our ongoing process to address our upcoming debt maturities. The Company does not intend to comment further on its progress in this regard or on potential options until further disclosure is appropriate or required by law. For that reason, and in view of the information the Company otherwise makes available in earnings releases and quarterly and annual reports, the Company has suspended the practice of holding conference calls with investors, analysts and other interested parties in connection with periodic reporting of financial results for completed periods.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2019. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS October 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,805 $ 11,054 Accounts and notes receivable, net (including $118,164 and $106,145 of accounts receivable pledged as collateral at October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, respectively) 123,841 107,596 Inventories 84,995 80,454 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,582 42,275 Total Current Assets 289,223 241,379 Property, plant and equipment, net 598,887 596,723 Goodwill, net 247,195 247,195 Intangible assets, net 108,493 108,557 Operating lease right-of-use asset 124,047 - Other assets, net 75,443 69,105 Total Assets $ 1,443,288 $ 1,262,959 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 44,421 $ 33,364 Short-term borrowings 80,000 43,000 Collateralized note payable 73,000 62,000 Current portion of long-term debt (a) 358,080 631,756 Current operating lease liabilities 33,832 - Other current liabilities 187,731 138,237 Total Current Liabilities 777,064 908,357 Long-term debt 1,731,920 1,457,004 Operating lease liabilities 88,773 - Other liabilities 36,915 36,536 Contingencies and commitments Partners Deficit: Common unitholders (97,152,665 units outstanding at October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019) (1,091,704 ) (1,046,245 ) General partner unitholder (989,926 units outstanding at October 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019) (70,935 ) (70,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,598 ) (14,512 ) Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Partners' Deficit (1,183,237 ) (1,131,233 ) Noncontrolling interest (8,147 ) (7,705 ) Total Partners' Deficit (1,191,384 ) (1,138,938 ) Total Liabilities and Partners' Deficit $ 1,443,288 $ 1,262,959 (a) The principal difference between the Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. balance sheet and that of Ferrellgas, L.P., is $357 million of 8.625% notes which are liabilities of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. and not of Ferrellgas, L.P.



