TORONTO, ON, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: FUNN), is pleased to provide a shareholder update relating to a number of growth-related initiatives progressing with its largest subsidiary, Snakes & Lattes Inc.

All of the required filings to bring the Company ‘current’ with its OTC Markets reporting obligations have been submitted. Concurrently, the Snakes & Lattes subsidiary continues to expand rapidly in line with the Company’s growth strategy. Management looks forward to shifting focus and announcements from the administrative side relating to filings/reporting, to the great strides being taken by the Company to rapidly expand operations, revenues, and ultimately shareholder value.

Snakes & Lattes New Corporate Locations

Guelph, Ontario, Canada

Permits have been applied for

Engineered drawings have been completed

Layout and design completed

Construction will commence in the new year with an expected launch in mid 2020

Soon to be Revealed

Another existing board game café in Ontario is in late stage discussions of being acquired. The details of this acquisition will be released upon completion which is expected shortly.

In-House Published Game Titles – Kill the Unicorns

Shipping container containing KTU set to arrive in Toronto next week

Product will hit retail locations in USA & Canada before the Christmas Holiday

All pre-orders to date will be shipped and received before the Christmas Holiday

Pre-orders and sales going very well in Europe and in Canada and many distributors have placed firm purchase orders. More to come on this.

USA orders to follow as early as next week

Snakes & Lattes SAS Publishing (AKA Morning)

Primary focus has been on Christmas sales & pre-orders of in-house developed product

Two additional in-house developed games are nearing completion & ready for kickstarter campaigns / publishing.

Now that the in-house developed game title, Kill the Unicorns has been fulfilled and has honored its obligations to backers from the last campaign, Snakes & Lattes Publishing SAS will shift focus to the next campaigns for our newest games.

Snakes & Lattes Corporate Locations

Corporate / Team Building Events at the Toronto locations are at an all time high with approximately 30 large parties scheduled for the month of December alone

The month of November was one of the best on record for the company: Tempe largely increased sales YOY in November due to a lot of sports events and the AZ college football rivalry games in the area. The City of Tempe has a lot of events planned, including a number of street events, which should drive increased traffic and new patrons to the location Toronto has been experiencing seasonally colder than normal temperatures which also helped drive location traffic. Patronage has increased as people are looking for a warm place to gather with friends sheltered from the cold. The Eglinton LRT construction has moved further on from the Midtown location, allowing for easier access to the venue, and as anticipated, we have seen an increase in patronage at Midtown. Management expects patronage and ultimately sales from Midtown to increase continuously moving forward and will be promoting the venue locally to drive the business.



Snakes and Lattes Fulfillment / Distribution / Logistics Services

The fulfillment division has seen a dramatic expansion over the past twelve months in terms of number of different SKU’s and kickstarter campaigns fulfilled

Some large campaigns have been recently launched. These include campaigns for partners which have had some of the most successful game launches ever and set records in the board game industry. Snakes & Lattes will continue to handle the fulfillment and distribution throughout Canada for the new game titles. These new game titles are expected to be a big hit over the holidays and the Company will continue these campaigns into 2020.

Additionally, an acquisition to expand this arm of the Company is expected to close within the coming days and will be announced next week upon completion.

We look forward to continued communication next week and ongoing for the future. The company would like to thank all of our shareholders for all of their support and for being a part of the company as we do our best to drive growth and expansion in every way possible.

Stay tuned for a twitter update that is going to give instructions to shareholders regarding a free merch contest / giveaway before Christmas.

About Us:

Amfil Technologies Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries:

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates 3 tabletop gaming bars and cafes located in Toronto, Ontario and 1 in Tempe, Arizona. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and has the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 100+ member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world. The company also operates a lucrative fulfillment and distribution division and has recently entered into the board game publishing business through the acquisition of Morning which is expected to add significant revenues to the bottom line. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The subsidiary has developed a strategic partnership with Roto Gro, the creator of proprietary rotary hydroponic technology. More information on this product line can be found on the www.gro3systems.com website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer. Unilock is North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com

