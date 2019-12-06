ProVen VCT plc

Issue of Equity (DRIS)

6 December 2019

The Company announces that it has today allotted 678,894 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 2.0p per Ordinary Share paid on 6 December 2019.

The shares were issued at 74.4p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 2.0p paid on 6 December 2019).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the UK Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on the London Stock Exchange within 10 business days of allotment.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 151,154,593, which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End