MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, has announced it has earned a spot on the 2020 Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Top Employer list. goeasy has earned five awards in 2019 including recognition for its exceptional culture, continued business growth and its purpose to help everyday Canadians on a path to a better financial future.



“We are honoured to be listed as a Top Employer within the Greater Toronto area,” said Jason Mullins, President and Chief Executive Officer, goeasy Ltd. “We continue to build and nurture our culture – where we cultivate opportunities for employees to do meaningful, purpose-driven work and where we reward strong values, innovation, diversity and performance. This award is particularly meaningful as we embark on the next phase of expansion within our Mississauga corporate campus where our national head office is located. In 2020, we are expanding our call centre and further investing in our facilities to inspire and enable our employees to support our customers and front-line teams.”

2020 marks the 14th annual GTA Top Employer competition, which has become a benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for best practices in the workplace. GTA Top Employer winners are evaluated on the following criteria: (1) physical workplace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time-off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement.

“We thank the GTA Top Employer group for the recognition,” said Mullins. “As we continue to pursue our ambitious growth plans, recruiting and retaining the best talent remains a top priority. This award reinforces the integral role that a strong culture and positive employee experience plays in supporting our long-term success.”

The full list of 2020 winners for GTA Top Employers Award can be found here: https://www.canadastop100.com/toronto/

About goeasy Ltd.

goeasy Ltd. , a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured installment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees.

Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $3.6 million in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 index and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $2.7 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY” and goeasy’s convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY-DB”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com .

