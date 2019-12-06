VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2020 (starting September 1, 2019 and ending August 31, 2020) according to the following plan:
- December 23, 2019 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;
- April 03, 2020 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;
- June 26, 2020 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;
- October 23, 2020 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;
- November 23, 2020 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No.: +370 (5) 2525700
Vilniaus baldai
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
