MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a leading provider of FP&A solutions, is excited to share that they were named a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning Analysis Solutions.

The 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service.

Gartner defines Cloud Financial Planning Analysis as solutions that support the office of finance's budgeting, planning and forecasting efforts. Many also supplement the office's budgeting and planning process support with modeling, collaboration analytics, and performance-reporting capabilities, to increase its ability to manage performance by linking corporate strategy and execution.

Gartner further explains that “the FP&A market is accelerating its shift from mature-on premises offerings to cloud solutions. New solutions built or significantly rearchitected as cloud services are typically easier to use and maintain than the previous generation of on-premises offerings. The vast majority of new FP&A sales are cloud-based. On-premises options still exist, but all vendors have greatly de-emphasized them or eliminated them entirely from their sales process. All vendors in the Cloud Financial Planning Analysis market sell and support cloud-based FP&A solutions.”

Prophix feels that its Customer Choice distinction is based on exceptional customer satisfaction, strong product capabilities, and robust service and support. Customers rated Prophix Software with a 4.5 out of 5 for the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions market based on 92 ratings ( Gartner Peer Insights , as of November 18, 2019).

A recent reviewer in the manufacturing industry said, “Prophix is a great tool, it provides great value for the price. It is such a great solution that I brought it with me when I changed organizations. The tool is controlled by the finance team, we need very little IT support, and in an organization with multiple priorities, it is critical to have control over our financial reporting and budgeting tool.”

“We don’t just sell software, we are invested in the success of our customers,” said Alok Ajmera, President & COO, Prophix Software. “We believe being selected as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice demonstrates our commitment to our users.”

