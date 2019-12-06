Highlights:
John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:
“With these sale-and-leaseback transactions and the divestment of Matratzen Concord we completed major milestones that were identified to turnaround Beter Bed Holding. Especially after the divestment of Matratzen Concord, Beter Bed Holding transformed into a flexible company that is a market leader in the Benelux. As a result of the completed transactions, the net debt level of Beter Bed Holding substantially improved. This will enable us to further accelerate the growth of the continuing operations. As previously announced, we will organise a Capital Markets Day to present our refined strategy and ambitions for the transformed company in April 2020.”
Beter Bed Holding was advised by Colliers International and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek.
Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation’s aim is to do this through its international retail brands, through its own wholesaler operation DBC International and, at an increasingly relevant share, through Digital channels.
