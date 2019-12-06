RICHVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lundberg Family Farms, a national leader in organic rice, rice products and US-grown quinoa, has received the third annual Organic Grower Summit’s Grower of the Year award. The award, sponsored by AGCO, is given on behalf of California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) and the Organic Product Network (OPN).

This award is in recognition of Lundberg Family Farms’ ongoing commitment and dedication to excellence in the organic industry, through the company’s production methods, innovation and leadership. “We are honored to present the annual Grower of the Year award to the Lundberg family,” said Greg Milstead, director of sales, Southwest Region for AGCO. “Their decades’ long work exemplifies what hardworking, passionate organic farming is all about.”

The award was presented at the Organic Grower Summit, December 4-5 in Monterey, CA, which brings together organic growers, producers and processors across the country for seminars and networking opportunities with industry leaders.

“Not only has the Lundberg Family’s decades of work to encourage water conservation, rotate crops, grow cover crops, and use natural methods for pest control made them leaders in organic rice production and wildlife-friendly farming, but they have also always found ways to share information about those practices with other organic farmers,” said Kelly Damewood, CEO of CCOF. “This dedication to the environment and community is what makes the organic sector special, so the Lundberg Family could not be more deserving of the title of Grower of the Year.”

Lundberg Family Farms is honored to receive the award. “Our grandparents and parents instilled in us a deep respect for the land and environment,” said Grant Lundberg, CEO of Lundberg Family Farms, who accepted the award on behalf of the company. “This led to family farming traditions in straw management, water and wildlife conservation and the use of cover crops. It has also built environmental practices in our manufacturing operations with the use of solar power, chemical free pest management and the attainment of US Zero Waste Council certification.”

For further information about OGS 2019, please visit www.organicgrowersummit.com.

About Lundberg Family Farms

Since 1937, the Lundberg Family has been farming rice and producing rice products at their farms in the Sacramento Valley. Now led by its third generation, Lundberg Family Farms uses organic and ecopositive farming practices to produce wholesome rice and quinoa products while protecting and improving the environment for future generations. For more information, visit Lundberg.com and follow us on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram.

About OPN

OPN is a marketing organization serving as the go-to resource for the organic fresh produce industry. The company's mission is to inform and educate through a strong digital presence with an emphasis on original content and complimented by engaging live events which bring together various components of the organic food community. The OPN audience includes organic producers, handlers, distributors, processors, wholesalers, foodservice operators and retailers.

About CCOF

CCOF is a nonprofit organization governed by the people who grow and make our food. Founded in California more than 40 years ago, today our roots span the breadth of North America and our presence is internationally recognized. We are supported by an organic family of farmers, ranchers, processors, retailers, consumers, and policymakers. Together, we work to realize a future where organic is the norm. For more information about CCOF, visit www.ccof.org.

