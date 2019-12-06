DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a cash dividend of $0.058 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 20, 2019. The dividend is based on the nineteen day period from the closing of the Company’s initial public offering through the record date and equates to an annualized dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock.



About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas. The Company’s portfolio consists of freestanding net lease assets, occupied by tenants operating in 13 industries across 15 markets and in 10 states.

