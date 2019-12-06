Bank Norwegian AS refers to the announcements on 5 December 2019 regarding issuance of NOK and SEK bonds.

Based on yesterday’s transaction, we have today received a reverse inquiry, and Bank Norwegian has today issued a new SEK 600 million bond issue with a 4-year tenor. The new bond carries a coupon equal to 3 months STIBOR + 2.00% p.a, and the settlement date is 12 December 2019.

DNB Markets and Nordea Bank Abp acted as joint lead managers.

Fornebu, 6 December 2019





Contact persons:

CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone +47 93403904

Head of treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act