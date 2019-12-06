TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to announce the hiring of Jason Atwell, former CEO of AAG-Live and COO of Northern Holdings Farms and Ranches, to fill the position of Chief Operating Officer.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, stated, “We have been building a dynamic, experienced team looking forward to our National expansion plans for Apple Rush and the APRU portfolio for 2020. This team is diverse and will provide us with the expertise we need to accomplish the aggressive plans we have laid out for our future.”

APRU will be dividing the responsibilities for our Apple Rush sparkling juice division and our nutraceutical divisions so we can be more focused and effective in our growth strategy. Jason brings over 20 years of successful entrepreneurial experience with multi-million dollar businesses on a global level. He understands what it takes to build a profitable organization from the ground floor.

“Jason and I have laid out a business plan for building an experienced team and customer growth that is tremendously ambitious and will propel us into 2020 and beyond,” continued Tony. Jason is also helping create and lead an advisory team that will utilize its contacts to help provide Apple Rush and the APRU portfolio with the required capital for our aggressive growth plans. Jason began full time, joining Tony Torgerud, CEO, and Nicholas Kinports, CMO, in managing the day-to-day operations on October 1, 2019.

Philip A. Busch, President and Owner of Southern Eagle Distributing Inc., said, “We would like to welcome Jason to the APRU team. We look forward to his high energy, organizational skills and overall operational wisdom to help APRU grow additional avenues for sales and distribution. We are thrilled to have his support with the online e-commerce ordering that has started and we are excited for the efficiency that Jason can bring to the table. His experience as a successful business owner will help build the team necessary to accelerate our overall business plan.”

About JASON ATWELL

Jason Atwell is currently the Chief Operating Officer at APRU. In this role, he is responsible for leading the company’s national field operations, with an emphasis on in-market executional governance, talent development and deployment.

Furthermore, he will drive the revenue and profit acceleration of APRU’s sparkling juice division and other upcoming R&D initiatives.

Prior to joining APRU, he was the former CEO of AAG-Live and the COO of Northern Holdings Farms and Ranches, as well as a board member of six entertainment firms.



As a board member of those various entertainment firms, Jason has been involved with some of the world’s largest television and music productions. Jason has the contacts and the experience that is needed to be successful in the CPG world.

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com.



About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

