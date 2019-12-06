FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its aggressive growth strategy, Interstate Restoration has acquired Perfection Property Restoration based in East Dundee, Ill.



With 86 employees and offices in three Midwestern states, Perfection prides itself on its rapid response to clients in distress, with an emphasis on getting commercial clients back to business as quickly as possible.

“With this acquisition, we have the opportunity to better serve our clients by quadrupling our number of Midwest locations,” said Interstate CEO Stacy Mazur. “Perfection has a strong presence in the Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin tri-state area and incorporating them into our team makes us even stronger.”

Perfection handles a full range of commercial restoration issues, such as fire, water and wind damage as well as mold remediation. Like Interstate, Perfection is a member of the Restoration Industry Association.

David Heitman, CEO of Perfection, will remain with the company and assist with the integration of Perfection into Interstate Restoration.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Perfection, and we are pleased to be affiliated with an industry leader,” said Heitman. “By joining Interstate, we will be able to provide our clients with greater geographical reach and enhance our service offerings.”

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Interstate Restoration LLC is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. Interstate Restoration is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, Interstate acquired FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With nearly 1,700 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. For more information on Interstate Restoration, visit InterstateRestoration.com, call (800) 622-6433 or on Twitter, @InterstateRest.