NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Chemours securities between February 16, 2017 and August 1, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by representing that Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was "remote," and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material. The complaint continues to allege that Chemours also assured investors that its "policies, standards and procedures are properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment," and that its "handling, manufacture, use and disposal of hazardous substances are in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations." Consequently, the Company's shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Chemours you have until December 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

