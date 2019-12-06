MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating another major award, receiving global recognition as the Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit. CAPA, part of the Aviation Week Network, is one of the world’s most trusted sources of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry.



CAPA's Aviation Awards for Excellence are regarded as the pre-eminent awards for strategic excellence in aviation. The Low Cost Airline of the Year Award goes to the “low cost or hybrid airline that has been the biggest standout strategically, has established itself as a leader, has been the most innovative, and provided a benchmark for others to follow.”

“Spirit Airlines has made the ULCC model in North America mainstream, and its growth has arguably resulted in the creation of fare classes in the marketplace, resulting in passengers having more choices and airlines improving their revenue management,” said CAPA Chairman Emeritus Peter Harbison.

“We are committed to providing the best value in the sky, and this award recognizes our mission to deliver an extraordinary Guest experience, while keeping our costs and fares competitive,” said Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Spirit continues to invest in the Guest experience and set the pace as America’s fastest-growing airline with our reliable on-time operation, one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S., and an enhanced inflight experience with new, more comfortable seats and an updated cabin design. This award is testament to the hard work of our entire Spirit Family across the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and a milestone in Spirit’s continued evolution to deliver More Go.”

The new accolades are adding up for Spirit lately, including:

Spirit was honored as Air Transport World’s Value Airline of the Year .

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) gave Spirit a Four Star Rating in 2020, the highest honor in the category, as part of its Official Airline Ratings (OAR).

gave Spirit a Four Star Rating in 2020, the highest honor in the category, as part of its Official Airline Ratings (OAR). FlightGlobal ranked Spirit as the country’s most on-time Low-Cost Airline in its annual On-Time Performance Service (OPS) Awards.

