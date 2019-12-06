NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN)

Class Period: March 27, 2019 - November 8, 2019

Deadline: January 14, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lpcn

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results from Lipocine’s clinical studies of TLANDO were insufficient to demonstrate the drug’s efficacy; (2) accordingly, Lipocine’s third NDA for TLANDO was highly likely to be found deficient by the FDA; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 - November 4, 2019

Deadline: January 14, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/afi

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Armstrong Flooring’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG)

Class Period: WSG securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Wanda Sports July 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”)

Deadline: January 17, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wsg

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the lack of major sporting events for its Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (“DPSS”) and Spectator Sports segments for its second quarter of 2019, ending before the IPO, would negatively impact revenue for the second quarter of 2019; (2) Wanda Sports had suffered a year-over-year decrease in revenue in its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and would for its fiscal year 2019, primarily related to lower reimbursement revenues accounted for in its DPSS segment and lack of Spectator Sport segment offsets; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.