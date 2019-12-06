Company Announcement No. 20

Vejle, December 6th, 2019



American medical device specialist Jonathan Sorger, Vice President - Research, INTUITIVE SURGICAL (NASDAQ: ISRG), joins the board of directors of WATGEN MEDICAL A/S.



Waturu Holding A/S owns 87.5% of WATGEN MEDICAL A/S. The remaining ownership is split between Belair Medical ApS with 10%, owned by co-founder, doctor and professor, Peter Bjerring and by Huidzaken Holding ApS with 2.5%, owned by Jesper Nørregaard, CEO WATGEN MEDICAL A/S.

WATGEN MEDICAL A/S is developing solutions to ensure better treatment of chronic wound care patients. WATGEN MEDICAL A/S also researches in the development of a new type of treatment for patients with inflammatory skin diseases such as childhood eczema.



About the new board profile:



Jonathan Sorger comes with an MBA from John Hopkins University, Ph.D, Biomedical Engineering, JH School of Medicine as well as B.S., Bioengineering from the University of California. Jonathan Sorger has a broad experience in the field of life-science and within medical equipment technology. Jonathan Sorger is a skilled technical specialist with a focus on commercialization. He is an inventor and co-inventor of more than 20 issued or pending patents. He has also achieved impressive results in identifying and addressing significant unmet clinical needs, with innovative technology solutions.



“The impact of a diabetic foot ulcer on the life of a patient can be devastating - causing repeated hospitalizations, surgeries for vascular repair, even amputation. With a lifetime risk of a diabetic patient developing this complication estimated to be up to 15% and the cost to heal an average of $20,000 USD, the opportunity to meaningfully impact patient’s lives and reduce the cost-burden to healthcare systems around the world is significant”- says Jonathan Sorger.



"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Jonathan and I expect Jonathan to be able to contribute actively with knowledge and networks within wound care, which is a large market in the US - as it is globally" - says CEO Jesper Nørregaard.



Jonathan Sorger becomes the first foreign member of the board of directors of WATGEN MEDICAL A/S, where an expectation was previously announced to the market, based on an LOI with a professional investor, about a PRE-IPO capital increase of 10 MDKK to WATGEN MEDICAL A/S. The LOI agreement also includes the investor participating in an upcoming IPO of WATGEN MEDICAL A/S, where a value estimate of +250 MDKK is expected, based on the market as well as external professional investors.

More information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, tel .: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

CFO Michael Nørgaard, tel .: +45 2720 6214, e-mail: mn@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Västra Hammen Corporate Finance AB

Per Lönn, tel +46 40 200 255

Jungmansgatan 12 211 11 Malmö Sweden

www.vhcorp.se

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Important links:

The website:

www.waturu.com



Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents

Continuous updates from the company:

www.waturu.com/news

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/

