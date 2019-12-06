NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 juin-19juil-19août-19sept-19oct-19nov-19
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 572259857231755731616573161657318665734107
Nombre d'actions propres150271151228152820150405151024151754
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique709791870986327094573709452570861757101344
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable694764769474046941753694412069351516949590

