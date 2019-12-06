On-Time Performance in the Icelandair’s route network in November improved significantly, increasing to 90.0% from 75.7% from the same period last year. This was achieved as a result of a number of measures taken to improve On-Time Performance despite the impact of the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX on the flight schedule.

The number of passengers to Iceland increased by 16% compared to November last year. This year, the number of passengers to Iceland has increased by 25% with the total number of passengers amounting to over 1.7 million to date. Passengers on the home market from Iceland increased by 9% between years. This increase in the to and from markets is due to the Company’s focus on minimizing the impact of the suspension of the MAX aircraft and to respond to changes in the competitive environment in these markets. In line with this shift in focus, the number of via passengers decreased by 29% from October last year.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers was 262 thousand in November, decreasing by 6% compared with November last year. The total capacity decreased by 9% between years. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 78.6% in November compared to 79.8% in the same period last year.

The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was around 21 thousand in November, decreasing by 6% compared to the same period last year. The load factor increased to 71.9% from 65.2% in November last year. The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 7% and freight remained at a similar level between years. The number of sold room nights at Icelandair Hotels was up by 3% with room occupancy at 75.7% compared to 76.7% in the same period last year.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS NOV 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 114,332 16% 1,746,101 25% From market (passengers) 54,264 9% 590,394 19% Via market (passengers) 93,341 -29% 1,804,185 -9% Total Number of Passengers 261,937 -6% 4,140,680 7% Load Factor 78.6% -1.2 ppt 82.1% 1.0 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,027.9 -9% 15,667.0 3% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 808.3 -11% 12,855.8 4% Stage length (KM) 3,062 -5% 3,118 -3% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 90.0% 14.3 ppt 74.0% 12.3 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS NOV 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 21,132 -6% 264,634 -12% Load Factor 71.9% 6.7 ppt 70.5% 4.7 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.0 -15% 135.0 -21% CHARTER FLIGHTS NOV 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 7.7 ppt 96.2% 3.6 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,229 -7% 27,368 -12% CARGO NOV 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 11,230 -1% 122,591 7% HOTELS NOV 19 CHG (%) YTD 19 CHG (%) Available Hotel Room Nights 33,576 4% 403,038 6% Sold Hotel Room Nights 25,424 3% 327,689 6% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 75.7% -1.0 ppt 81.3% 0.1 ppt

