By using an /i Technology-compatible cine lens with a cine camera that supports the same protocol, users can see and record lens metadata such as focus distance, focal length, and aperture. This helps streamline compositing in the post production process.

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced pricing and availability for its all new line of full-frame Classic Art Prime Cine lenses and /i Technology- compatible Cine Art Prime PL-mount lenses. Available as a set of 10 lenses, the Sigma Classic Art Prime Cine lenses will be available in early January 2020 for $43,999 USD from authorized dealers. The Sigma PL-mount i/ Technology-compatible Cine Art Primes will be released in two waves; the Sigma Cine 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5 and 85mm T1.5 will be available in late December 2019, and the Sigma Cine 14mm T2, 28mm T1.5, 40mm T1.5, 105mm T1.5, and 135mm T2 will be available in late January 2020.



Pricing for Sigma PL-mount i/ Technology-compatible Cine Art Primes is as follows: 14mm T2, 105mm T1.5 and 135mm T2 will retail for $5,499 USD each from authorized dealers. The 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 28mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 40mm T1.5, 50mm T1.5, and 85mm T1.5 will retail for $3,899 USD each from authorized dealers.

About Sigma Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Cine Lenses

Sigma’s answer to the demand for a classic, cinematic look from a prime lens is the brand new Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Line, compatible with 8K shooting with large format sensors, while achieving outstanding compact design.

Based on the Sigma FF High Speed Prime Line, the brand new FF Classic Art Prime Line incorporates more non-coated optical elements to achieve unrivaled expression while offering the highest resolving power in its class. It retains the high resolution capability that Sigma Cine lenses are well known for, and offers a unique combination of low contrast and artistic flare/ghost in the image. As with all other lenses from the FF High Speed Prime Line, it creates beautiful bokeh effects to improve creativity.

The FF Classic Art Prime Line has implemented newly developed coatings on the glass elements and offers consistent T value across the lineup (14mm and 135mm at T3.2 and the rest of the lenses at T2.5), greatly contributing to the effective workflow in post-production. It is compatible with the communication protocol of Cooke "/i Technology," and thus is an ideal tool for shooting and editing with the latest technology, such as VFX, that call for detailed shooting data. A special coating is implemented on the front and rear elements so that the lens durability is ensured as with all other cine lenses from Sigma.

The Classic Art Prime Line is available only as a set of 10 lenses and will be available early January 2020 for $43,999 USD from authorized dealers.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here and imagery here . Watch now: SIGMA | Classic Cine lens | Operator

More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cine-lenses/

About /i Technology-compatible Sigma PL-mount lenses

The new Art Prime PL-mount lenses from Sigma now support Cooke Optics’ /i Technology communication protocol. This is the latest addition to the Sigma Cine lens family for filmmaking in the FF High Speed Prime Line.

Optimized for large-format camera systems and 8K shooting, the FF High Speed Prime Line lenses deliver stunning image quality in compact construction. The new addition to this prime lens lineup comes with electronic contacts that supports Cooke's /i Technology communication protocol for Art Prime PL-mount lenses. Customization service will be available to customers with existing PL-mount primes in the future as Sigma will begin phasing out the original PL-mount prime build.

Common specifications:

PL mount (Cooke /i Technology compatible)

Image circle diameter: FF 43.3mm

Illumination circle diameter: over 46.3mm

Focus ring: Marked in feet / meters

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (circular aperture)

Luminous option for focus ring / iris ring markings

Early versions of the /i Technology-compatible FF High Speed Prime lens were used for shooting “Top Gun: Maverick,” scheduled to be released in 2020, demonstrating that the new lens is already being used for commercial applications.

For full product details and technical specifications as well as press imagery, please refer to the official press release here and imagery here .

More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cine-lenses/

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, SIGMA continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning SIGMA Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates SIGMA’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage SIGMA’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

