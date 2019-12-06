SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus, a leader in Salesforce quote-to-cash advisory, implementation and managed services, announced today that it has acquired Clout Partners, a Salesforce Partner headquartered in London, UK, with a subsidiary in Dublin, Ireland. This will be Simplus’ seventh acquisition in three years, quickly following its first international acquisition earlier this year.

Simplus’ move to acquire Clout is part of its strategy to expand into the European market. Clout brings with it 15 employees and deep knowledge of Salesforce that will add to Simplus’ offerings and expand its international presence, as members of the Clout Management Team were responsible for growing the original Salesforce business in Europe as members of the Salesforce services team.

“We are thrilled to be joining an organization like Simplus,” said Kieran Carrick, CEO of Clout. “I’m confident that Clout’s presence in Europe and excellence in delivery together with Simplus’ proven global model and achievements is a winning combination that will enable us to better serve our customers and help them achieve their business outcomes.”

Simplus is investing heavily in expanding its presence in London to facilitate implementation, managed services, change management, and advisory needs. Clout has experience with Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Salesforce CPQ, and Conga--all priorities for Simplus’ continued delivery growth.

“We are excited to join forces with the incredible Clout team,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “We believe there's no better way to support Simplus’ investment and strategy in EMEA than to have Salesforce professional services EMEA leadership help us deliver greater value to customers.”

About Clout Partners

Clout Partners, with offices in London and Dublin, is exclusively focused on delivering business solutions built to scale on the Salesforce platform. Clout enables successful business outcomes for our 250+ customers, delivering solutions for Sales, Service, Customer Success, Human Capital Management, Quote-to-Cash and Contract Lifecycle Management.

Over 250 successful high-growth companies have achieved significant business outcomes through partnering with Clout. These customers are primarily from industries such as High Tech, Construction and Real Estate, as well as Business and Professional Services.

Throughout the UK and Ireland and beyond, Clout's certified experts are recognised game changers and consistently deliver complex solutions to simplify key business processes and ensure customer success.



About Simplus

Simplus provides enterprise-wide digital transformation across the entire Salesforce ecosystem through advisory, implementation, change management, and managed services. As a Platinum Salesforce Partner with locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and the Philippines, Simplus uses leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. As a specialist in Quote-to-Cash solutions with more than 4500 projects and a customer satisfaction rating in the top 1 percent of all Salesforce partners, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information about Simplus, please visit www.simplus.com.

