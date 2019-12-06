HOUSTON, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will participate at the 18th annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Wednesday and Thursday, December 11 and 12, 2019 in New York City. Nathan Brown, President of TC PipeLines GP, Inc., the Partnership’s general partner, along with other members of management, will attend and meet with investors during the conference.

For a copy of the meeting materials available the morning of December 11, 2019, please visit our website at Events & Presentations .

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership's website at www.tcpipelineslp.com .

