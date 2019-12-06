NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has completed its initial Tauri-Gummies™ production run. The Company increased the concentration of CBD Isolate from 15mg to 25mg per each Vegan Gum Drop and from 360mg to 600mg per each Tauri-Gummies™Jar (“Jar”). Each Jar will be comprised of 24 Vegan Gum Drops; 6 Cherry Flavor (Colored Red), 6 Lemon Flavor (Colored Yellow), 6 Orange Flavor (Colored Orange), and 6 Lime Flavor (Colored Green). This initial Tauri-Gummies™production run yielded an inventory of 1,000 Jars (24,000 Gum Drops). The Company expects that its Tauri-Gummies™ product will be available to the retail marketplace, within the next few weeks. The anticipated Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”) has been set at $24.99 per Jar.



The Company is currently completing its graphic design and artwork for the final Tauri-Gummies™ label as well as the logo. The Company is pleased to report that it has secured a Certificate of Analysis (“C of A”) for its Tauri-Gummies™ product, from San Diego, California based Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs. In addition, there is $3,000,000 in product liability insurance coverage – in place – for the Tauri-Gummies™ product. The Company is in the process of obtaining a Kosher Certification for Tauri-Gummies™, and has contacted Star-K to complete this task (Star-K is the Kosher Authority that certified Tauri-Gum™ on January 29, 2019).

Tauriga Sciences Inc. formulated and developed its Tauri-Gummies™ product to be Vegan. This was accomplished by substituting plant based gelling and thickening agent(s) (i.e. Pectin) as a replacement for Gelatin. There is NO Gelatin in the Tauri-Gummies™ product!

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities. One such opportunity on which the Company has acted, involves the Company having entered into the cannabidiol (or “CBD”) infused chewing gum product business, as more fully described above and in prior press releases. This CBD infused chewing gum product has been branded under the following name: Tauri-Gum™. The Company is currently in production of three distinct flavors of Tauri-Gum™: MINT, BLOOD ORANGE, and POMEGRANATE. On December 6, 2019 the Company announced that it completed the initial production run (thereby expanding its existing product lines) with the introduction of a 25mg Vegan CBD Isolate Infused vegan gummy (“gum drop”), branded under the name: Tauri-Gummies™. Further, the Company continues to identify and evaluate additional potential opportunities to generate revenue, as well as shareholder value, and leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified and sustainable business model. Please visit our corporate website at www.tauriga.com.

In addition, on March 11, 2019, the Company announced the official launch of its E-Commerce site - as part of its Tauri-Gum™ commercialization strategy. This site can be accessed by visiting the following URL address: www.taurigum.com

The Company has established corporate offices in both New York City (USA) and Barcelona (Spain).

