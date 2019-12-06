Kvika banki hf. will be offering a new senior unsecured bond in the KVB 19 01 series for sale and the aim is for an issuance of a nominal value of up to ISK 2,000 m. and the total size of issue is ISK 5,000 m. This is a 5-year bond with equal monthly payments on the principal plus interest, but the average repayment period is 2.5 years. Interest on the bond is REIBOR 1 month + 1.50% and is sold at par value. The bond is issued in ISK 20 m. denominations and will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. For other terms please refer to the enclosed presentation and the electronic prospectus of the bond published next week. Bids will be accepted until 16:00 hrs on Monday 16 December with settlement on 19 December 2019.



There will be an auction of the bank’s Treasury bills in the 6-month KVB 20 0625 series for a nominal value of up to ISK 2,000 m. In this auction accepted offers will be made available to investors at the same price. The lowest accepted price (highest accepted flat interest rate) will determine the selling price. The bond is issued in ISK 20 m. denominations and will be listed on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Bids will be accepted until 16:00 hrs on Monday 16 December with settlement on 19 December 2019.

Further information is available at Kvika banki Capital Markets tel. +354 540 3220 or utbod@kvika.is

Attachment