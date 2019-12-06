Article L 233-8 II of the Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

 

 November 30th, 2019
Total number of shares25 886 482
Total number of theoretical voting rights
(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares)		27 195 725
Total number of exercisable voting rights27 171 786

 

