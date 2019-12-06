Article L 233-8 II of the Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation (Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

November 30th, 2019 Total number of shares 25 886 482 Total number of theoretical voting rights

(including suspended voting rights attached to treasury shares) 27 195 725 Total number of exercisable voting rights 27 171 786

***************************************





Media & Investor contact: Gabriel Zeitlin | T +33 (0)158 47 29 89 | E gabriel.zeitlin@recylex.eu

Recylex S.A. | Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France





Attachment