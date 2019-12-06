The 54,305 net rentable square foot, class A building has 599 climate-controlled units and is conveniently located near a major thoroughfare and is surrounded by residential, retail and office uses.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisor, arranged a $12,000,000 loan on behalf of Compson Development, a multigenerational family owned company based on the East Coast. The non-recourse, 10-year, fixed rate, interest only loan was funded by a CMBS lender and was secured by a state-of-the-art Extra Space storage facility located at 1315 Beverly Road in McLean, VA. The 54,305 net rentable square foot, class A building has 599 climate-controlled units and is conveniently located near a major thoroughfare and is surrounded by residential, retail and office uses.



Robert Bishop, Partner with Compson Development, shared, “This was our first transaction with the Talonvest team, and they excelled with finding the right lender, negotiating the deal, and managing the loan process through closing.” The Talonvest team responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, Jim Davies, David DiRienzo, and Lauren Maehler. Eric Snyder, Principal of Talonvest, commented, “We appreciated the opportunity to show Compson the unique collaboration and value-add approach Talonvest brings to each assignment and look forward to more successes together.”

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The firm utilizes a unique, collaborative team approach, emphasizing the institutional knowledge and expertise gained over the past four decades by its team members, to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

