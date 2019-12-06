Press release

Paris, 6 December 2019

The EIB supports Orange’s network deployment in AMII areas with a 700-million euro loan

Orange announces the signature of a 700-million euro loan with the European Investment Bank to finance part of the deployment of the Group’s Very High Speed ​​Broadband network in France in the "Appel à Manifestation d’Intentions d’Investissements" (AMII) areas. A first drawdown of 350 million euros took place today; the remaining part of the loan will be made available during the first quarter of 2020.

These areas were defined in 2011 as places where population density and digital coverage was considered as being moderate; generally-speaking they are urban areas located outside very dense areas.

This loan will address all investments made in France within this zone and will help finance the completion of the deployment of Orange’s networks in the AMII areas.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 148,000 employees worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 88,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 268 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2019, including 209 million mobile customers and 21million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 27 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan “Essentials2020” which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

About European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. In 2018, the EIB provided € 7,2 billion in new financings to support projects in key sectors of the French economy, such as broadband development, youth training, support for businesses and innovation, modernisation of infrastructure and energy transition.

