Tampa, Fla., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenore Bacek, DVM, MS, DACVECC, Clinical Programs Manager and leader of the EmERge program at BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital, has been selected to serve as Vice President of the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care (ACVECC). As Vice President of ACVECC, Dr. Bacek will serve as chairperson of its Scientific Committee, assist with its research grant programs, and aid in the development of scientific meetings.

“I am excited and honored to take on a l­­­­eadership role within the Emergency and Critical Care College and give back as Vice President,” Dr. Bacek said. “A large part of my role will be focused on science, specifically, contributing to the planning of the speakers and topics for scientific meetings and reviewing research grants and abstracts. My goals are to continue to facilitate collaboration and encourage young diplomates in the field of research and provide high quality continuing education options to veterinarians so they are able to provide the most up-to-date care to patients.”

Dr. Bacek also leads the BluePearl EmERge program, which is a unique, immersive program that provides advanced training, one-on-one mentoring, and three years of employment to aspiring emergency clinicians. During the three-year professional program, veterinarians experience the fast-moving environment of an emergency practice and are granted access to complex cases and innovative procedures and treatment methods. Currently, the program has 30 practicing clinicians.

“EmERge is focused solely on emergency veterinary medicine. It is unique in that it is not part of a residency program, and unlike many internships, EmERge veterinarians gain substantial pay increases during their first year,” remarked Dr. Bacek. “Another key component of the program is mentorship. Many veterinary school graduates feel overwhelmed when first entering the field. Mentorship helps these clinicians conquer those hurdles.”

Dr. Bacek has taught more than 1,000 veterinary students and trained more than 100 residents collaboratively with other specialists. She spent eight years on the faculty at Auburn University, with six of those as the head of the Emergency and Critical Care Service. Highly regarded by her peers, Dr. Bacek has presented at local, national and international conferences and has published multiple manuscripts, book chapters, and journal articles, including three recent articles in the Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care, vol. 29, issue 5.

