Company announcement 22/2019

Today, European Energy A/S signed an agreement for the sale of a wind farm in Denmark with a total capacity of 22.4 MW to a German investment management firm.

The wind farm is located in Jutland. The wind farm was commissioned in February 2018 and consists of a total of 7 Siemens-Gamesa 3.2 MW turbines.

The sale is conditioned upon the fulfillment of a few conditions precedent and closing is expected to take place in December 2019. The sale will (subject to closing of the transaction) contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

Contact information: European Energy A/S Jens-Peter Zink, chairman of the board jpz@europeanenergy.dk ph. + 45 2047 8220

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).