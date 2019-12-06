SOLON, Ohio, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®), a global leader in driving long-term, critical business relationships, is honored to have Daymond John as its headline speaker for the 2020 ECRM Impulse and Convenience programs to be held January in Las Vegas.



Daymond will be giving a fireside chat on brand building and providing his thoughts on leadership aimed at building economies of scale for brands that are everlasting. In addition – as a special thank you from ECRM – attendees of the programs will receive an advance galley of Powershift, signed onsite by Daymond. Powershift, which is Daymond’s fourth book and will be available March 2020, takes the reader through his tried and true process of how to transform any situation, close any deal and achieve any outcome through his own experience and vast network of industry leaders.

As a dynamic speaker with more than twenty-five years of proven business experience, Daymond John has become one of the most highly sought-after presenters in the country. He regularly speaks at Fortune 100 companies, conferences, universities, and independent businesses alike. Whether he’s speaking about entrepreneurship, marketing & branding, financial literacy or goal-setting strategies, Daymond’s high energy presentations give audiences relatable advice and practical takeaways. He has delivered keynote speeches for organizations such as General Mills, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, AT&T, Yale, Georgia State University, Purdue University and dozens more.

As one of the industries most recognized branding experts, Daymond’s own brand, FUBU, has seen an aggressive expansion since he created it more than 20-years ago. An original cast member of the four-time Emmy Award winning series, Shark Tank, Daymond’s relentless commitment to promoting and supporting entrepreneurs led to him becoming a two-time New York Times Bestselling author for his books Rise and Grind (2018) and The Power of Broke (2016).

In addition to the presentation and book distribution, ECRM will also have representation by 10 brands of The Shark Group, each showcasing product innovations that fit many retailers’ drive for scale, market basket growth, increased traffic and impulse sales.

“I am very excited to kick off our 2020 General Merchandise programs with this unique educational opportunity,” said Jeff Smalley, SVP of General Merchandise, ECRM. “This is a great example of the types of experiences the General Merchandise team is looking to deliver throughout 2020.”

Media Contact:

Jeff Smalley, Senior Vice President Sales - GM

Telephone: 203-631-8762

Email: jsmalley@ecrm.marketgate.com

Website: www.ecrm.marketgate.com

