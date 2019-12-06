DUBLIN, Ga., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris Bank’s Spence Mullis has been named Community Banker of the Year by American Banker.



“For helping spur the revival of Dublin’s core commercial district, and for successfully executing a growth strategy in a primarily rural area, Mullis is being honored as American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year,” writes American Banker.

This comes as Morris’ total assets have reached $980 million, according to American Banker.

Joe Brannen, CEO of the Georgia Bankers Association, described Mullis’ persistence in the article, stating “He’s an energizing person to be around. He’s exciting, thoughtful and strategic. You can tell he really likes being a community banker.”

“He joined Morris Bank in 2002 as chief financial officer and rose to president in 2005. Though the bank was struggling with problem loans at the time, Mullis’ first move was to address declining morale. He created an employee rulebook, called Code Blue, which mandates a pleasant attitude and courteous behavior while on the job.” writes American Banker.

About Morris Bank – Morris Bank is a community bank rooted in Middle and South Georgia with branches in Laurens, Wilkinson, Jones, Houston and Bulloch Counties. In an ever-changing banking environment, Morris Bank still takes a common-sense approach and leverages practical financial solutions. Decisions have been made locally since 1954, and the Morris Bank team is ready to make banking easy for you. To learn what it means to Bank Blue or to find out more about our Code Blue philosophy, visit www.morris.bank . Member FDIC.

