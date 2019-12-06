Cachaldora Travel Group (CTG) and Uniglobe L’Alianxa Travel announced the merge of the two companies. The new entity will trade under “CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group” and will be headquartered in Miami, Fl.

Cachaldora Travel Group (CTG) and Uniglobe L’Alianxa Travel announced the merge of the two companies. The new entity will trade under “CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group” and will be headquartered in Miami, Fl.

Miami, Florida, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cachaldora Travel Group (CTG) and Uniglobe L’Alianxa Travel announced the merge of the two companies. The new entity will trade under “CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group” and will be headquartered in Miami, Fl.

“This merge will help us consolidate as the number one tour operator to the Dominican Republic from South Florida” said, Amelia Cachaldora, founder of CTG, who will remain on the Board of Directors of the new company. “We will continue to operate our Puncana.com brand, delivering the same great experience to our customers and agents, while incorporating new markets and expanding our network of affiliated travel agencies” added Cachaldora.

“We are very proud and excited to join forces with CTG, said Luis Salazar, Managing Partner of CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group. We are sure that our network of agencies in the main markets of Latin America and our technological platform will bring positive synergies to our new Tour Operator” added Salazar.

Jaqueline Ojeda, Managing Partner CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group stated: “Our goal is to become a reference for full-service travel and tour operations, with innovative products, competitive prices and unsurpassed customer service.” “We will expand operations beyond the Caribbean and Latin America to Europe, the Middle East and many other exciting destinations” concluded Ojeda.

Key Contacts:

Amelia Cachaldora – Board of Directors – acachaldora@ctglalianxa.com

Luis Salazar – Managing Partner - lsalazar@ctglalianxa.com

Jaqueline Ojeda - Managing Partner - jojeda@ctglalianxa.com

Liliana Suarez – Vice President Product Development – lsuarez@ctglalianxa.com

Sara Pino – Vice President Sales – spino@ctglalianxa.com

About CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group

CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group is a full-service travel agency, wholesaler and tour operator based in Miami, with a network of more than 400 affiliated agencies in the United States and Latin America. Its brand portfolio includes Uniglobe Candes Travel, Puncana.com, GoToPlata.com, GoToCancun.com and many others. For more information visit www.ctglalianxa.com

###

Attachment

Sara Pino CTG L’Alianxa Travel Group spino@CTGlalianxa.com