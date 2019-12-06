ST. LOUIS, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2020:



December 9: UBS Global TMT Conference New York, NY Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president of Media, Network and Technology & Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 10: Cowen 6th Annual Networking & Cybersecurity Summit New York, NY Investor meetings only Angela Logothetis, vice president and CTO of Amdocs Open Network & Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations December 11: Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications San Francisco, CA 2:30 pm PT Fireside Chat (webcast to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com/ ) + investor meetings

Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer and chief operating officer & Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations



