SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on December 5, 2019 by Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), please note that under Business Outlook, Full Year Fiscal 2020, the second bullet should read: Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $3.85 and $3.89 based on 27.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding. The corrected release follows:

Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended October 31, 2019.



Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $44.8 million, an increase of 22% year over year

Subscription revenue was $37.8 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 85% of total revenue

Billings were $44.4 million or 15% year-over-year growth

Net cash used in operating activities was $19.5 million, an improvement of 36% year over year

Adjusted net cash used in operating activities was $16.2 million, an improvement of 47% year over year

Subscription gross margin was 76%, an improvement of 3 percentage points from Q3 FY19

GAAP operating margin improved by 22 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 21 percentage points year over year

GAAP operating expenses increased 6% year over year

Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 5% year over year

GAAP net loss was $29.1 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.05, based on 27.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $23.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.85, based on 27.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $115.9 million as of October 31, 2019

Comments

"I am very pleased with our 24% subscription revenue growth and our execution in Q3, closing several of the largest deals in company history. We provide a differentiated solution that helps customers quickly, easily and securely put data to work at scale," said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. "In Q3, we were once again able to make meaningful progress on reducing our cash burn, coming in well ahead of our guidance. Consistent with our previous statements, we remain committed to achieving cash flow positive status with the cash on our balance sheet and continue to be optimistic about the opportunity in front of us."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following points and accolades are additional indicators of what’s to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation, go-to-market initiatives and customer success:

Domo announced a partnership with Snowflake , which includes an API integration and co-selling initiative, to help customers more easily leverage the flexibility and scalability of the cloud. With this partnership, customers can leverage Domo's iPaaS capabilities to manage their entire data ecosystem and easily bring additional sources of data from across their organization into Snowflake.



, which includes an API integration and co-selling initiative, to help customers more easily leverage the flexibility and scalability of the cloud. With this partnership, customers can leverage Domo's iPaaS capabilities to manage their entire data ecosystem and easily bring additional sources of data from across their organization into Snowflake. Domo announced a new application with Square to help merchants with multiple Square accounts to easily unlock insights and gain more value from that data.



to help merchants with multiple Square accounts to easily unlock insights and gain more value from that data. Domo was named a Leader in two G2 Crowd reports , which were based on real user feedback. In the G2 Crowd BI platforms report, Domo was named the #1 vendor, receiving high scores for ease of use, quality support and ease of doing business. Domo also was a Leader in the Enterprise BI Platforms category. Domo achieved a user satisfaction rating of 90 and 94 percent in each respective report. This is the fourth consecutive year Domo has been ranked a G2 Crowd Leader.



, which were based on real user feedback. In the G2 Crowd BI platforms report, Domo was named the #1 vendor, receiving high scores for ease of use, quality support and ease of doing business. Domo also was a Leader in the Enterprise BI Platforms category. Domo achieved a user satisfaction rating of 90 and 94 percent in each respective report. This is the fourth consecutive year Domo has been ranked a G2 Crowd Leader. Domo was ranked an Overall Credibility and Experience Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2019 SME Business Intelligence Market Study.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of December 5, 2019, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q4 and full year fiscal 2020:

Q4 Fiscal 2020

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $45.0 million to $46.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.94 and $0.98 based on 28.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2020

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $172.2 million to $173.2 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $3.85 and $3.89 based on 27.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir . A live dial-in is available domestically at (877) 491-5762 and internationally at (763) 416-6939, with conference ID#3483388. A replay will be available via webcast or at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 until midnight (ET) December 19, 2019.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 30,398 $ 37,841 $ 85,227 $ 107,105 Professional services and other 6,446 6,925 17,829 20,119 Total revenue 36,844 44,766 103,056 127,224 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 8,193 9,045 24,514 25,896 Professional services and other (1) 4,734 5,418 12,497 15,582 Total cost of revenue 12,927 14,463 37,011 41,478 Gross profit 23,917 30,303 66,045 85,746 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 28,034 29,784 101,692 95,234 Research and development (1) 18,803 17,578 58,786 51,723 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 7,055 9,590 21,906 26,882 Total operating expenses 53,892 56,952 182,384 173,839 Loss from operations (29,975 ) (26,649 ) (116,339 ) (88,093 ) Other expense, net (1) (2,371 ) (2,368 ) (7,188 ) (7,175 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (32,346 ) (29,017 ) (123,527 ) (95,268 ) Provision for income taxes 199 84 909 529 Net loss $ (32,545 ) $ (29,101 ) $ (124,436 ) $ (95,797 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (1.24 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (9.61 ) $ (3.50 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 26,338 27,638 12,954 27,345 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 74 $ 151 $ 144 $ 341 Professional services and other 34 123 112 276 Sales and marketing 1,441 2,135 5,490 8,184 Research and development 1,630 1,493 5,106 4,852 General and administrative 1,461 1,533 6,056 3,953 Other income, net 14 47 5 142 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 4,654 $ 5,482 $ 16,913 $ 17,748 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 60 $ 60 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ (3,513 ) $ (1,293 )







Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, October 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,973 $ 93,511 Short-term investments - 22,426 Accounts receivable, net 48,421 34,051 Contract acquisition costs 10,425 12,156 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,935 10,406 Total current assets 246,754 172,550 Property and equipment, net 12,595 12,891 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 18,030 16,723 Intangible assets, net 4,415 3,954 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,360 2,268 Total assets $ 292,632 $ 217,864 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,609 $ 2,900 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,139 42,828 Current portion of deferred revenue 88,959 88,214 Total current liabilities 139,707 133,942 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,943 2,751 Other liabilities, noncurrent 6,210 6,266 Long-term debt 97,245 100,086 Total liabilities 248,105 243,045 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 26 28 Additional paid-in capital 956,145 982,239 Accumulated other comprehensive income 438 431 Accumulated deficit (912,082 ) (1,007,879 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 44,527 (25,181 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 292,632 $ 217,864







Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (32,545 ) $ (29,101 ) $ (124,436 ) $ (95,797 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,190 1,691 6,752 5,307 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,117 3,008 5,750 8,503 Stock-based compensation 4,654 5,482 16,913 17,748 Other, net 648 819 (1,928 ) 816 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,539 ) (2,915 ) 5,679 14,370 Contract acquisition costs (3,461 ) (4,031 ) (9,243 ) (9,017 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 646 3,026 (1,747 ) (362 ) Accounts payable (5,188 ) 862 (6,476 ) 304 Accrued and other liabilities 849 1,978 (42 ) (3,876 ) Deferred revenue 1,947 (338 ) 5,113 (2,937 ) Net cash used in operating activities (30,682 ) (19,519 ) (103,665 ) (64,941 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,468 ) (1,683 ) (4,673 ) (4,860 ) Purchases of securities available for sale - (14,387 ) - (93,331 ) Proceeds from maturities of securities available for sale - 28,000 - 71,500 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,468 ) 11,930 (4,673 ) (26,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions - - 206,627 - Payments of costs related to initial public offering (650 ) - (4,063 ) - Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs - - (87 ) - Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan - 3,294 - 7,812 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock - (98 ) - (1,110 ) Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs - - 49,651 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4 70 276 1,501 Principal payments on capital lease obligations - - (44 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (646 ) 3,266 252,360 8,203 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (7 ) (105 ) 5 (33 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (32,803 ) (4,428 ) 144,027 (83,462 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 238,802 97,939 61,972 176,973 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 205,999 $ 93,511 $ 205,999 $ 93,511





