Fenyang City, China, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oranco, Inc. ("Oranco" or the "Company") (OTC: ORNC), a company engaged in marketing and wholesale of self-branded liquors and wines in China, announced today that the Company officially launched its blockchain-based anti-counterfeiting laser recognition proprietary technology (the “Huaxin Cellar Blockchain ”) and E-Commerce Trading Platform powered by the Huaxin Cellar Blockchain (the “Platform”).



As previously disclosed on press release issued on September 27, 2019, the Huaxin Cellar Blockchain had finished its testing phase and the Company planned to launch the Huaxin Cellar Blockchain platform soon.

Huaxin Cellar Blockchain offers the following advantages in terms of securing the authenticity of the Company’s alcoholic beverage products: tamper-proof transaction information, traceable circulation records, and permanent certificates records. The Platform a high-end online and offline ecological system for alcoholic beverages transactions, increasing customers’ confidence in their spirits and wine purchases by offering transparent pricing and reliable shopping channels.

Mr. Peng Yang, President of Oranco, Inc., commented, “Powered by Huaxin Cellar Blockchain, the Platform is a full-service system covering all transactions from manufacturers to buyers. It offers services such as product authentication, product registration, circulation information tracking, B2C and C2C transaction support, product pick-ups, and real-time trading. We believe that the Platform will serve as an exemplar model for reliable trading of premium and collectible alcoholic beverages online. It will guarantee the authenticity of our premium and collectible products while enhancing our customers’ trust and goodwill.”

Mr. Yang continued, “Currently, the Platform connects to AliAuctions and WeChat, which will enable us to serve a large number of customers. Through the Platform, we expect to expand our online sales channels, which will increase the number of our customers and improve the Company's brand awareness and value.”

