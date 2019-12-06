BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) (“RDT” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated November 11, 2019 were elected as directors of the Corporation at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, Friday, December 6, 2019 (the “Meeting”) and all of the other matters considered by the shareholders at the Meeting were approved.



The following table provides detailed proxy results of matters considered and voted upon at the Meeting:

Matters Voted Upon at the Meeting Percentage 1. Re-Appointment of MNP LLP as Auditor Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld 41,114,985

400 99.9%

0.0009% 2. Authorization for the Board to Change the Number of Directors between Shareholders Meetings Votes in Favour

Votes Against 41,114,985

400 99.9%

0.0009% 3. Election of Directors

a. Mark Upsdell Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld 40,792,169

323,216 99.2%

0.78% b. Kenneth Fox Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld 41,114,985

400 99.9%

0.0009% c. Donald Sheldon Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld 39,714,985

1,400,000



96.5%

3.4% 4. Approval of Stock Option Plan Votes in Favour

Votes Against 38,776,785

2,338,600



94.3%

5.6%

The Corporation also announces that Ian Fodie, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, has resigned with an ending date of December 10, 2019. “On behalf of the entire Board and management of the Corporation, I would like to thank Ian for his tireless efforts and assistance during his tenure as CFO of our Corporation and wish him every possible success in his future endeavours,” said Mark Upsdell, Chief Executive Officer of RDT.

Effective December 11, 2019, Miles Nagamatsu will be re-joining the Corporation as the interim Chief Financial Officer. Miles Nagamatsu served as Chief Financial Officer of ACME Resources Inc., a predecessor corporation prior to the completion of that company’s reverse take-over transaction and business combination with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc.

Effective immediately, the Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kristina Shea as Corporate Secretary, bringing over 20 years of financial and marketing communications. Her experience includes engagement with shareholders, vendors, suppliers and community stakeholders.

The Corporation thanks members of the Board of Directors for their contributions and that of Brian Howlett and Jason Lewis, who are stepping down from the Board. Jason Lewis will be focusing his efforts on his management role of SVP, Business Development.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT’s QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT’s service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. RDT is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs — including humans, animals and plants.

For more information, visit: www.rapid-dose.com

For further inquiries please contact:

Mark Upsdell

President and Chief Executive Officer

mupsdell@rapid-dose.com

Tel: (416) 477-1020

Ali Mahdavi, Managing Director

Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

am@spinnakercmi.com

Office (416) 962-3300

Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions.

